Pike County seems one step closer to being awarded funds from its ongoing litigation with RCC Big Shoal as officials gave an update on the situation which previously cost Pike County a large sum of money.

During its April 21 meeting, the Pike County Fiscal Court gave an update on its ongoing litigation with RCC Big Shoal and according to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, Assistant County Attorney Kevin Keene has recently obtained a judgement on the case.

Jones said the judgement is “some good news” for the county before asking Keene to inform the court on the litigations standing.

“This is something Mr. Keene and I are doing, at no cot to the county, because it didn’t make sense for us to spend more money hiring outside council to recover these funds,” Jones said.

According to Keene, there was an agreement entered into, through which the county made a $400,000 loan to RCC Big Shoal to develop some technology here in the county. However the project never worked out.

“They made some payments on the $400,000 loan, but left $300,000 outstanding,” Keene said. “The court voted and we filed suit to try and obtain that money and so far we’ve been unsuccessful in collecting.”

There was an argument made by RCC, according to Keene, that the terms of the agreement had been modified and they filed motions in the circuit court here in Pike County in an attempt to enforce those.

“The court ruled in our favor,” Keene said. “A judgement was actually entered for the county and the development corporation for $300,000, plus 25 percent for interest.”

Keene said he is currently investigating to see if the company has any assets or bank accounts they may have in the state and he has yet to receive any responses to that yet, but he said he anticipates “they don’t.” He added that the court has filed to bring in the company’s principals in, due to information Keene said he was given regarding them taking money from the company.

Keene said the court is currently trying to get through the “corporate veil” in order to get to the individuals who may have actually taken the funds.

“The motion has been sustained and we are trying to get service on this individuals now, so we will see how that goes in the future,” Keene said.