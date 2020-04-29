The Pike County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and issued a separate warning for customers at a specific business in the county this past weekend.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the three new cases have been confirmed to be a 25 year-old female, a 47 year-old male and a 24 year-old female. The county now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Riley said in a public announcement on the Pike County Health Department Facebook page that all three patients are recovering from the virus at home.

“All three patients have been contacted and our epidemiologist and nurse administrator has been working with those individuals in tracing their contacts and notifying those individuals as well,” Riley said.

In the same announcement, Riley issued a warning for customers who received curbside service from Bank 253 in Pikeville between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. She advised those customers to monitor their symptoms and to contact the health department if they have any questions or concerns.

“I would like to add that the risk of exposure during that time is extremely low, and we’re making the announcement out of an abundance of caution for the residents,” Riley said.

Bank 253 announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will be closing until further notice.

“At this time, we do not have an opening date or know when we will be serving you again,” the company said in a statement. “We want to thank everyone for your support. This has been a trying decision, but we value the health and wellness of our patrons and employees. We have loved serving you and being a part of this community.”

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.