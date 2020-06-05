Appalachian Regional Healthcare announced in a statement June 5 that Dr. Chuck Johnson, a pediatrician at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center, has tested positive for COVID-19

ARH said in the statement that they were releasing the information with Johnson's permission.

"Dr. Johnson’s positive test result has been reported by Tug Valley ARH to the Pike County Health Department, which has notified all contacts, and determined the risk of potential exposure of COVID-19 to others, including patients, as low due to the Dr. Johnson’s consistent and proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)," the statement said. "Patient appointments with Dr. Johnson and fellow Tug Valley ARH pediatrician Chad Fite, MD, will be performed via telehealth visits for the next few weeks."

In the statement, ARH encouraged the public to play its part in helping to control the spread of COVID-19 by practicing the CDC recommendations for wearing a mask, social distancing by standing 6 feet apart and hand-washing practices.

The statement said that increased testing of patients regardless of symptoms is also key in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Tug Valley ARH is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 19. Those wishing to be tested should pull their vehicle under the front canopy of the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center and can remain in the vehicle while being tested. Testing is open to anyone. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18 being tested.