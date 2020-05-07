On May 7, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce's office announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration is accepting applications from eligible grantees for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) supplemental funds (EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance).

The funds are intended to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

The CARES Act provides the EDA with $1.5 billion, of which $1.47 billion is available for grant making, a press release said.

The announcement comes as EDA has published an addendum to its Fiscal Year 2020 Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Notice of Funding Opportunity making the funds available.

Under this announcement, EDA will make CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants under the authority of its Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which are open for non-construction and construction activities, including Revolving Loan Funds, in regions across the country experiencing "severe economic dislocations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic," the press release said.

Examples of projects that EDA may fund through its CARES Act Recovery Assistance include economic recovery planning and preparing technical assistance strategies to address economic dislocations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, preparing or updating resiliency plans to respond to future pandemics, implementing entrepreneurial support programs to diversify economies and constructing public works and facilities that will support economic recovery, including the deployment of broadband for purposes including supporting telehealth and remote learning for job skills.

The grants are open to states, cities, special purpose government entities or local governments engaged in economic or infrastructure development activities, higher education institutions and public and nonprofit organizations that act in cooperation with officials of a political subdivision or state.

For more information, visit, eda.gov/coronavirus.