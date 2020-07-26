The Pike County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) July 26, making the county’s total number of cases at 211 total cases so far.

Of the 211 cases, 194 are confirmed and 17 are considered “probable,” which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 141 patients have recovered, 67 cases are active and three people have died so far. Of the active cases, one patient is currently hospitalized, eight are in a long-term care setting, and the rest are recovering from home.

The most recent 26 cases include:

• 30 year-old male

• 32 year-old male

• 42 year-old female

• 32 year-old male

• 75 year-old female

• 45 year-old female

• 22 year-old female

• Minor-aged female

• 56 year-old female

• Minor-aged male

• 84 year-old female

• 69 year-old female

• 55 year-old female

• 95 year-old male

• 63 year-old male

• 66 year-old male

• 62 year-old female

• 63 year-old female

• 60 year-old male

• 58 year-old male

• 65 year-old male

• Unknown-aged female

• Minor-aged male

• 63 year-old male

• 23 year-old female

• 34 year-old male

13 of the most recent patients were symptomatic upon being tested, and 13 patients were asymptomatic. For more information on the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

As of July 26, statewide, 27,079 total positive cases of the virus have been reported in Kentucky, and 700 Kentuckians have died from the virus. Updated recovery data, the state’s positivity rate and testing data will be released on Monday, July 27.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.