WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Health Department has announced the second COVID-19 related death in Mingo County.

According to MCHD Administrator Keith Blankenship, the case was that of retired 73 year-old male who died Friday, June 12, while hospitalized at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Blankenship said the male was first reported as a positive case by the MCHD on May 27, and at that time represented the fifth positive case in Mingo County.

As of its last update, the Health Department reported there have been a total of nine positive cases of COVID in Mingo County.