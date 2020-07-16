As of Thursday, July 16, the Pike County Health Department reported 143 total cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), with nine new cases reported on July 16.

Of the 143 cases, 134 are confirmed and nine are considered “probable,” which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 112 patients have recovered, 28 cases are active and three people have died so far.

The nine new cases include a 46 year-old male (symptomatic), 60 year-old male (symptomatic), 59 year-old male (symptomatic), 33 year-old male (symptomatic), 42 year-old male (symptomatic), 54 year-old female (symptomatic), 18 year-old female (asymptomatic), 58 year-old female (symptomatic) and a 54 year-old female (symptomatic). All nine patients are isolated and recovering from home.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.