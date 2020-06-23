Pike County Public Libraries announced that it has reduced its services to only provide curbside services, following a recent spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike County.

The library announced that the change will start on Monday, June 22, to only provide curbside service, and all online and e-services are still available. The libraries cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Pike County as the reason for the change in services. On Sunday, June 21, the Pike County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Pike County, making the county’s total at 68 cases so far.

According to the district, requests for library items must be made between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items will be available for same-day pickup between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and items will be held up to two days after request. Requests may be made through phone or the online catalog, which can be accessed at, www.informationplace.org.

People can request up to 10 books or DVDs at a time, and all returned books must go to the book drop.

For more information, call the respective libraries:

• Lee Avenue Library: (606) 437-6001

• Belfry Library: (606) 353-9429

• Elkhorn Library: (606) 754-5451

• Pikeville Library: (606) 432-1285

• Virgie Library: (606) 639-9839

• Phelps Library: (606) 456-7860 (currently closed)