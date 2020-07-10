FRANKFORT, Ky. – People can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance (UI) services that will be offered next week in Covington and Prestonsburg to assist Kentuckians while ensuring the safety of those needing assistance and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

People can schedule appointments for July 13 and July 14 in Covington during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. The Covington in-person event will be at the following location:

Northern Kentucky Convention Center

Event Center 1

1 West River Center Boulevard

Covington, Kentucky 41011

Free parking will be available at the Kenton County Parking Garage located at 220 Madison Avenue, across the street from the convention center. Claimants must bring their parking ticket to the convention center for validation. Entrance to the convention center will be available from the Madison Avenue entrance.

People can schedule appointments for July 14 and July 15 in Prestonsburg during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. The Prestonsburg in-person event will be at the following location:

Big Sandy Community and Technical College

Johnson Building

1 Bert T. Combs Drive

Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Claimants must bring two forms of identification, like their driver’s license or other photo ID and Social Security card, for identity verification.

Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the “In-Person UI Services” View Services button.

Kentuckians who need additional assistance with their unemployment insurance claims can also visit kcc.ky.gov and use the Chat Now button or call (502) 564-2900.

The Commonwealth has processed 90% of claims, paying out more than $3 billion to Kentuckians since March, but no one in state government will be satisfied until all Kentuckians have received the unemployment benefits for which they qualify.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced significant action last week to reduce the number of unemployment claims, including hiring Ernst & Young, a respected, experienced firm with a large presence in the commonwealth. About 220 Ernst & Young employees are already working to resolve Kentucky claims with 80 more beginning soon. The state’s deal with Ernst & Young began July 1 and runs for four weeks. Officials estimate the contract staffers will be able to process at least 50,000 claims. Ernst & Young also will review the state unemployment insurance processes, data and technology architecture.

“We must fix this right, right now,” the Governor said. “I am taking decisive action because we must get this matter resolved for our Kentucky families.”