Gov. Andy Beshear issued a scam alert warning to all Kentuckians for all utility-related scams that, he said, are popping up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beshear said in a statement that Kentuckians should not send any payments to scammers who threaten to cut off their electricity or other utilities. Members of Kentucky electric co-ops, he said, reported receiving calls from someone claiming to work for the local utility company and threatened to disconnect their service without immediate payment.

“Do not send payment to scammers threatening to cut off your electricity or other utilities,” Beshear said in a statement. “The Kentucky Public Service Commission issued an order that halts disconnections for non-payment and fees for late payments. Anyone threatening to cut off your electricity during the COVID-19 emergency is likely a scammer.”

Beshear issued an executive order on May 8, extending the protections against disconnection for non-payment and assessment of late fees for entities who provide utility services not regulated by the Public Service Commission.

According to the governor’s office, the executive order applies to water, gas, electric and wastewater service. Beshear said that the vast majority of cities and non-PSC-regulated entities have been voluntarily not disconnecting and not assessing late payment fees, since mid-March.

“No matter who you are or where you are in the commonwealth, you are protected from being disconnected for nonpayment,” Beshear said.

If a customer receives a call from someone pretending to be their utility representative, they are recommended to hang up and do not give them personal or financial information. They should also call the publicly listed number for the utility company to verify their account status.

If a customer is making a payment to their utility company during this time, they are recommended to double check that they are on the correct website and not a fake replica, before submitting credit card or banking information.

According to the governor’s office, the temporary pause on disconnections will remain in place until further notice. However, these temporary measures do not mean that customers are not obligated to pay their bills.

Kentuckians who suspect they have been contacted by a scammer should call the Consumer Protection Hotline at, 1-888-432-9257.

Questions about your utility rates and service should be direct to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, https://psc.ky.gov/Home/Contact.