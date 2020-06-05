As in many communities across the state, Pike County's government has incurred a great deal of costs directly related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones told the members of the Pike County Fiscal Court on June 2 that a relief program meant to benefit the county may also benefit local businesses hit by the impacts of COVID-19.

Jones told the court that the county has been notified that it will be eligible for a total of $1.9 million in funding which can be spent to directly pay for expenses related to the virus, such as equipment purchases and personnel overtime related directly to the virus response.

"It's clear that our recoupable expenses for the pandemic, between the fiscal court and the jail, will not be $1.970,000," Jones said. "It's probably nowhere close to that. But it's my belief that we don't need to let that money go back to Frankfort."

County Treasurer Frankie Stacy said he estimates that the county will likely have incurred approximately $400,000 in total costs through December related to the pandemic. However, Stacy also told the court that the county has not yet determined the costs of overtime in the Solid Waste Department and at the Pike County Detention Center.

That, Jones told the court, is where a communication he had with Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams may come in handy. Jones said that Williams, who is an accountant, found that the counties can use the relief funds to create a small business grant program

"Once we have an idea about what our actual expenses are, we'll know how much we can do on this," he said.

Jones said the court should appoint a board in order to oversee the distribution of the funds including members of the community, members of the press and local investigatory agencies to ensure the money is distributed correctly.

"It needs to be a committee of individuals from out in the county who would make the determination on awarding grants," Jones said.

The court unanimously approved allowing the county to make the application for the funds and to establish the program.

Jones said the court may hold a special meeting to set forth the parameters and rules for the program.