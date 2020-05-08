This week, the Pike County Health Department announced it has identified five new cases of COVID-19, though classifying many of them as being “probable cases.”

On May 5, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley announced four new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pike County, making 17 total confirmed cases. Then, on Friday, May 8, the Pike County Health Department announced another case had been identified, totaling 18 confirmed cases in total in Pike County.

Riley said in her announcement on May 5 that she and the health department have added an additional category to the identified COVID-19 cases. The new category is “probable cases,” which are identified through serology testing, also known as antibody testing.

“Probable is based on serology, or blood work, antibody testing,” Riley said. “So I will be identifying those cases as probable versus confirmed. They are treated the same as a confirmed case, and those individuals are contacted and the epidemiologist and nurse administrator works with their direct contacts, the same as a confirmed case.”

The 14th case is a confirmed case and has been identified as being a 32 year-old female.

The 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th cases, though, have been identified as “probable cases.” They have been identified as being a 41 year-old female, a 53 year-old male, a 68 year-old male and a 57 year-old female. The 68 year-old male has been hospitalized, and the rest are recovering at home.

Riley said that the individuals and their contacts have been notified.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, serology testing, also known as antibody testing, for COVID-19 is used to help determine how much of the U.S. population has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. An antibody test looks for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections.

According to the CDC, antibodies can be found in the blood of people who are tested after infection and show that people have had an immune response to the infection. Antibody test results are especially important for detecting previous infections with few or no symptoms.

However, the CDC reported that it has not confirmed that the presence of antibodies from the SARS-CoV-2 infection provide immunity for a person from a future infection.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com.

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.