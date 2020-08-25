The Pike County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 16, making the county’s total number of cases at 311 so far, as of midday Aug. 24.

Of the 311 total cases, 24 cases are considered active, 284 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far. Of the active cases, four are hospitalized, and all others are recovering from home.

PCHD first reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 20. The patients included a 32 year-old female (symptomatic), 76 year-old female (symptomatic), 50 year-old female (symptomatic), 18 year-old female (symptomatic), a minor-aged female (symptomatic), 18 year-old female (symptomatic)m 23 year-old male (symptomatic) and a 23 year-old female (asymptomatic).

The PCHD then reported 12 additional new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 24, all of whom were symptomatic upon being tested. The 12 patients included:

• 40 year-old female

• 67 year-old male

• 25 year-old male

• 84 year-old male

• 81 year-old female

• 48 year-old male

• 44 year-old female

• Minor-aged male

• Minor-aged male

• 52 year-old female

• 37 year-old male

• 37 year-old female

Pike County’s COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in all age demographics, from 0-19 years-old to 90s, according to the Pike County Health Department’s website.

However, as of midday Aug. 24, more cases have been reported in the demographics of 50s (55 cases), 20s (55 cases), 0-19 years-old (49 cases), 40s (47 cases), 30s (38 cases) and 60s (33 cases).

Of the total cases, 24 have been reported in people in their 70s, nine have been reported in people in their 80s and one case has been reported in people in their 90s.

Of the total cases so far, 53 percent of cases have been reported in females (166 cases), while 47 percent of cases have been reported in men (145 cases). 68 percent of Pike County’s patients reported showing symptoms upon being tested for COVID-19, while 32 percent were asymptomatic, or showed symptoms upon being tested.

For more information on the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.