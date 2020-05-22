U.S. senator tells locals that the sooner COVID restrictions are lifted, the better

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul held a conference call on May 19 with Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn and local leaders, telling them that it’s important for the country to open up as soon as possible and leveling criticism at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear over his actions through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul was the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19 in March and announced in early April he had tested negative for the disease. During the May 19 conference call, he stressed repeatedly the need for the country’s economy to be opened up.

“If we don’t open up, we’re going to have another disaster,” he said, adding Kentucky has the highest percentage of people unemployed. “I think this is a great tragedy, and it’s a tragedy of overreach, so we have to open the economy.”

Paul said he takes issue with the plan by Beshear, to whom he did not refer by name throughout the call, to reopen the economy gradually over a matter of months, saying that Beshear is acting under rules he has “concocted on his own.”

“If we do that, every day somebody’s going to go bankrupt,” Paul said. “We have to open it up and there’s no reason we shouldn’t open it back up as soon as possible, as completely as possible.”

Paul said that businesses and other organizations would still operate under guidances and changes, but those would be instituted on an individual basis.

Paul also criticized the way Kentucky’s reaction to COVID-19 has played out, saying that he would like to see the emergency powers of the governor curtailed or shared with the legislature.

“Every day of restrictions and with the governor coming back and making the decision he decides for each business how they’re allowed to operate their business, we’ve never ever lived in a society like that,” he said. “Even the Soviet Union had a Politburo, a committee, not one person. Living under the rule of one person is antithetical to everything our country stands for and it’s also devastating to the economy ... The sooner we get out from under his thumb, the sooner we have a better chance at recovery.”

Paul addressed the damage done to hospitals due to the COVID-19 response, especially in the area of how much their services have been curtailed and the economic fallout from that. Paul said that the fear expressed in making the decision to stop elective surgeries and other medical services in preparation for COVID-19 caused an entirely different set of issues.

“Our problem really is that our hospitals are struggling for lack of patients, not for too many patients,” he said. “By banning elective surgeries and by banning so many things and scaring people to death, we actually have very few people in the hospitals and the hospitals are struggling.”

Blackburn told the senator that, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the hospital’s patient volumes fell to about a third of where they were pre-COVID and, in some cases, fell by a quarter.

“We lost close to $12 million last month alone and expect to lose a significant amount of money this month,” he said, adding that economic impact on the hospital leads to economic impact on the entire community as Pike County’s largest single employer.

However, he said, with the lifting of restrictions, patients are coming back for services.

Blackburn said that, of the 250 to 260 employees furloughed by the hospital as a result of the downturn, only about 60 or 70 remain furloughed.

“We’ve now seen our volumes actually starting to come back, which is a positive for the hospital,” he said.

Blackburn said that, by the end of the month, PMC will be allowed to go back to its pre-COVID-19 volumes of services, but that there remains another obstacle to bringing the patient services up to the level they were serving — a misconception.

“People think that hospitals are a bad place to go because they’re going to catch it when it’s actually the opposite,” Blackburn said. “The hospital’s sanitized and we follow so many protocols and procedures that it’s actually a safe environment.”

Paul also addressed questions from Blackburn, including on what the next steps are for the federal aid. The U.S. House and U.S. Senate remain at a deadlock over newly-proposed stimulus legislation.

Paul said that the stalemate between the Republican Senate and Democratic-controlled House could potentially be resolved through negotiations, especially over the Republicans’ desire to see liability protections and the Democrats’ desires for state government bailouts.

Paul said he is of the opinion that, as a rich country, the United States can find money to respond to crises without printing or borrowing more. He suggested that there are areas of government that could be cut to respond, such as the war in Afghanistan, which costs approximately $51 billion annually. He also said a considerable amount of funding for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could be cut.

But, he said, he has concerns over the way the stimulus is being distributed, particularly with the level of payments going out to those who have lost their jobs.

“If the government wage for non-working is greater than working, they just won’t work,” Paul said. “If you give people more money not to work, then they won’t work, but then the economy’s not going to come back either and we’re going to languish and it’ll be a much longer recession.”

Paul also said he believes it would be “foolish” for schools to not open int he fall, and that the country has to begin working to move forward.

“We have to figure out how to get through this,” he said. “I think we’ve gotten through, largely, the worst of the epidemic across the country. Fortunately, Kentucky was spared a great deal compared to places like New York.”