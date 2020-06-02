The Pike County Health Department announced two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 1, making 31 cases in total in Pike County so far.

The two new cases include a 55 year-old male who is recovering at home and a 28 year-old male who is asymptomatic, or showing no symptoms, and isolated at home. Health officials said all of the patients’ direct contacts have been notified.

Pike County now has had 31 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including 26 confirmed cases and five probable cases, which were identified using antibody testing.

Of the 31 cases, 26 have recovered, two have died, two are at home and one is currently hospitalized, according to the Pike County Health Department.

For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.