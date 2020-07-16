In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement on July 16 that 22 Eastern Kentucky governments have applied for and been granted $5,523,949 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

Eighteen others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

Local governments approved for reimbursement included:

• Pike County will use $56,091 for testing site costs, PPE, sanitizer and disinfectant and costs to quarantine infected employees.

• The City of Coal Run will use $108,435 in reimbursements for cleaning supplies, PPE and police payroll.

“The CARES Act funding announced today is much needed and will stabilize the finances of many Kentucky cities and counties who are currently struggling with the enormous cost of proactively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Coal Run Mayor Andrew H. Scott in a statement. “Without it, many local governments would quickly become insolvent. I’m grateful to Gov. Beshear, his administration and our federal congressional delegation for recognizing our needs and making sure these funds were dispensed both quickly and proportionally.”

• The City of Pikeville will use $477,000 for sanitizer and cleaning supplies, telework equipment and payroll for firefighters and EMS workers.

“The city of Pikeville is very grateful for this vital support from the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. “We are thankful for Gov. Beshear’s leadership and support, both morally and monetarily, that he has provided to the people of Kentucky to meet the unprecedented challenges of today’s environment.”

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 140 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 67 applications have already been approved totaling $32,018,551.