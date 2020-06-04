The Pike County Health Department announced three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 4, totaling 34 cases for the county so far, with 27 recoveries, two deaths and five active cases in total.

The three additional confirmed cases include a 55 year-old female who is recovering from home, a 59 year-old female who is recovering from home and a 47 year-old male who is asymptomatic and isolated at home.

According to the Pike County Health Department, these make 34 cases for the county in total so far, including 29 confirmed cases and five probable cases, which were identified through antibody testing.

For more information, call the Pike County Health Department at, (606) 437-5500, or visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.