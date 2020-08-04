David Bartley
David Randell Bartley, 64, of Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 6, 1955, the son of the late Freeman Bartley and Betty Hall Bartley.
He was a carpenter and was of the Church of God Faith.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Bartley; and one brother, Timothy Bartley.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
"Billy" Coleman
William Rodney “Billy” Coleman, 55, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Shirley Collins
Shirley Ann Collins, 73, of South Williamson, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, July 18, 1947, the daughter of the late Alvin and Gracie Mae Colley Mullins.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Collins Jr.; one son, Kenneth Wayne Collins; one brother, James Mullins; and one sister, Clara Mullins.
She is survived by four sons, Alvin James Collins (Debora), of Pikeville, Mike Collins (Barbara) and Tony Collins, both of Elkhorn City, and Jesse Collins, of South Williamson; two daughters, Crystal Collins, of South Williamson, and Lola Collins, of Pikeville; nine grandchildren, Courtney Collins, Cody Collins, Sabrina Bennett, Gage Collins, Hannah Collins, Tony Lee Collins, Sara Dawn Belcher, Donald Allan Belcher and Tila Nicole Collins; four great-grandchildren, Kaine Bennett, Max Bennett, Vaida Bennett and Lincoln Collins; one sister, Nina Ruth Nichols; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Overstreet officiating. Burial followed at the Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Hall
Ruby Doris Hall, 87, of Staffordsville, formerly of Pike County, died Saturday morning Aug. 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Biggs, Feb. 27, 1933, the daughter of Thomps and Cynthia Hunt Coleman.
She was a Christian and worked as a sales person at The Smart Shop and The Clothes Tree.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Coleman, who retired from the United States Marine Corps; her second husband, Kenis Hall, who died in 2012; four brothers, John Coleman, Raymond Coleman, Tommy Coleman and Warren Coleman; and four sisters, Nellie Campbell, Julie Cantrell, Judy Slone and Emma Coleman.
She is survived by two daughters, Susie Coleman, of Staffordsville, and Bobbi Coleman, of Pikeville; and one sister, Molly Holbrook, of Sevierville, Tennessee.
The hearts of her many friends and family are burdened because of her home-going, but are in joy because she knew Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Aaron Justice Jr.
Aaron Justice Jr., 68, of Marrowbone Creek, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 4, 1952, to the late Aaron and Elsie Lee Hunt Justice.
He was a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Masonic Lodge and was a retired coal miner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Olivia Jordan Justice; and two sisters, Joyce Chaney and Barbara Sayers.
He is survived by two daughters, Ramona Justice Vikan (Todd), of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Morgan Nichole “Nikki” Justice, of Lexington; one son, Aaron Jason Justice, of Pikeville; and three sisters, Geneva Blair (Larry), Bertha Adkins (J.D.) and Kathy Matney (Buddy), all of Regina.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the funeral home with services starting at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Helen Riggs
Helen Riggs, 78, of Mt. Sterling, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pike County, April 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Owen and Santha Blackburn Justice.
She was a housewife and mother. She was a member of the Community Church, Zebulon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Benard Justice and Robert Owen Justice.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Riggs; one son, Dale Riggs; seven sisters, Hazel Williamson, Juanita Thacker, Crettie Hamilton, Marie Skeens (Benny), Phyllis Jean Cure (Billy), Lacy Mae Justice and Linda Cantrell (Ricky); one brother, Mark Justice (Jamie); two grandchildren, Hannah Riggs and Kaitlind Riggs; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Sean Bishop officiating. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Zebulon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Jackie” Slone
Jacqueline “Jackie” Slone, 68, of Slones Branch, Shelbiana, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Meek and Ernie Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.