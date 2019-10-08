Anderson powers Hawks to 80-48 win

Pike Central and Tug Valley put the scoreboard operator to the test Friday night.
The teams combined to score 128 points.
The Hawks picked up an 80-48 win over the Panthers.
Tug Valley got on the scoreboard first as Ethan Varney found Caleb May for a 10-yard TD. After the two-point conversion, the Panthers held an 8-0 lead.
Pike Central answered on the first play from scrimmage as Matt Anderson scored on a 57-yard TD run. Tyler Hunt scored on the two-point conversion to tie the score at 8-8.
Anderson finished the night with 353 rushing yards and six TDs on 20 carries.
Tug Valley scored next as Varney found Easton Davis for a 27-yard TD pass. After the two-point conversion, the Panthers held a 16-8 lead.
Pike Central’s Noah Iricks answered with a 27-yard TD of his own. Hunt scored on the two-point conversion to tie the game up at 16-16.
Anderson followed with an 80-yard TD run. After Hunt’s third two-point conversion, the Hawks held a 24-16 lead.
Anderson finished the night with six TDs.
Anderson scored his third TD of the night on a five-yard TD run to open the second quarter. The two-point conversion failed to give the Hawks a 30-16 lead.
Hunt found Keegan Bentley for a 66-yard TD. Anderson scored on the two-point conversion to push Pike Central’s lead to 38-16.
Hunt finished the night four for seven passing for 75 yards and a TD with an interception. Hunt also rushed for 70 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
Pike Central came up with an interception, but Hunt was picked off by May. May took the ball to the house for the Panthers to cut the lead to 38-24.
Anderson answered with his fourth TD run of the game.
Tug Valley fired back as Varney found May for a 70-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 46-32.
The Hawks held a 46-32 halftime lead.
Anderson scored the first TD of the second half on a 75-yard TD run.
After an Iricks interception, Anderson scored his six TD of the game to push Pike Central’s lead to 58-32.
Iricks finished the night with 105 rushing yards and a TD on seven carries.
The scoring continued for the two squads until the final was set at 80-48.
The combined score set single game scoring records in Mingo County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.