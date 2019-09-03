Hail Pikeville: Panthers leave Miners in dark

Pikeville is dynamic.
The Panthers’ offense.
The Panthers’s defense.
The Panthers’ running attack.
The Panthers’ passing attack.
All dynamic.
Pikeville overwhelmed Mingo Central Saturday night in the final game of the 35th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
Sophomore Isaac McNamee and the rest of the Panther offense put on a show.
McNamee finished the game going nine for 13 passing for 240 yards and three TDs.
McNamee’s receivers showed out as well. Jackson Hensley had four catches for 127 yards and two TDs. Seth Pugh had two catches for 87 yards. Cody Raines hauled in a TD catch and Tinsley had two catches as well.
Raines got the Panthers going running the ball early. Raines scored the game’s first TD on a 44-yard TD run with 6:28 left in the first quarter to give Pikeville an early 7-0 lead.
Raines finished the game 98 yards rushing and two TDs on 10 carries.
That got the Panthers going and they didn’t look back.
After the Pikeville defense forced a Mingo Central punt after three plays on the Miners’ possession after the Raines TD, a bad snap on the punt set Pikeville up deep in Mingo Central territory.
The Panthers took advantage of the field position as McNamee found Hensley for a 24-yard TD catch with 4:18 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 14-0.
Pikeville’s defense came up again. Mingo Central marched the ball down to the Pikeville one-yard line. On fourth and goal from the one, the Miners fumbled the ball and Pikeville recovered.
From there, Pikeville’s offense marched 99 yards in a hurry. Raines got things going with a big 41-yard run. McNamee capped off the 99-yard drive with a four-yard TD pass to Tinsley to push the lead to 21-0 with 9:40 left in the first half.
Hensley came up with an interception for the Panthers on Mingo Central’s next possession.
Pikeville turned that turnover into points once again. McNamee found Pugh for 42 yard gain to set up another score.
That score came from Collum. Collum looked like a combination of Marshawn Lynch and a runaway train as he broke tackle after tackle on his way to the end zone from 27 yards out.
That pushed Pikeville’s lead to 34-0 with 6:17 left in the first half.
Collum finished with 42 yards rushing and a TD on just three carries.
Then Pikeville forced another turnover. This time Peyton Boyd-Blair came up with an interception.
That set up a quick strike from McNamee to Hensley. That pass play was good for a 60-yard TD with 6:17 left in the half to push the Pikeville lead to 34-0.
The Panthers’ final score in the half came with 43 seconds ticks before the break. Raines found the end zone for the second time.
Pikeville freshman Carson Wright scored his first TD on the high school level in the second half. He scored on a 14-yard run. He finished the night with 33 yards rushing and a TD on four carries.
Connor Wright added 18 yards rushing on three carries.
The Panthers had three interceptions. Besides Hensley’s and Boyd-Blair’s, Brady Birchfield also came up with an interception.
Pikeville 2-0 will visit Class A rival Paintsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
