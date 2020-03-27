3-13 pville kirsten cole-williamson.jpg

The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

The All Mountain Team will have a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention list.

All Mountain First Team

Madison Thompson    Martin County

Alyssa Elswick    Shelby Valley

Kirsten Cole-Williamson    Pikeville

Katie Moore    Floyd Central

Cassidy Rowe    Shelby Valley

Ziah Rhodes    Mingo Central

Sammi Sites    Johnson Central

Kailee Baisden    Tug Valley

Jerrica Thacker    Jenkins

Danielle Prater    Phelps

