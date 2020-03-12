Bennett West just wrapped up his 42nd season as Belfry basketball scorekeeper.
West is a pro when it comes to keeping stats.
“I keep doing this because it keeps my mind feeling young,” West said. “I realize that I’m 70 years old and I realize that age is catching up to me, but this keeps me feeling useful, wanted and needed.”
Just look at the 15th Region Tournament, he has been the official scoring keeper for years now.
Year after year, West is there keeping the books.
He’s the best and that’s why he’s a staple at every region Tournament.
“It’s an honor,” West said. “I remember when I first started Frank Johnson from Virgie, he was in the position that I’m in now. I used to wonder what it would be like if I ever get that far, which at that time I didn’t realize that I would turn 70 and still be doing this, it is truly an honor.”
West has kept stats in over 2,500 games in his 42 years on the sideline.
West also loves baseball and is going to roll over from basketball season into baseball season next week.
“I start next Monday at Prestonsburg,” West said. “Baseball is my favorite sport, by far. This (basketball) is my favorite sport to do stats in because it’s such quick action, but baseball is by far my sport.”
West also does stats for Belfry’s soccer teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.