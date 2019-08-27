Pirates cruise by Southwestern

Belfry did what Belfry does.
Open the season with a test.
This season, the Pirates went on the road and came away with a 31-7 win over Southwestern on the road in the final game of the Don Franklin Bowl.
Isaac Dixon had a huge game for the Pirates.
Dixon rushed for a team-high 168 yards and two TDs to give the Pirates the win in the season opener. Dixon also returned a punt for a TD in the win.
Belfry got on the scoreboard first. Grayson Cook knocked down a 31-yard field goal to give Belfry and early 3-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, the Belfry defense forced Southwestern to punt. That’s when Dixon returned the punt 35 yards for the TD. After the Cook extra-point, Belfry held a 10-0 lead.
The Pirates added another score in the first quarter. Dixon scored on a 30-yard TD run. Cook nailed the extra-point to push the lead to 17-0.
In the second quarter, Ben Bentley scored on a 72-yard TD run. After the Cook extra-point, the Pirates led 24-0.
Bentley finished the game with 88 yards rushing and a TD on 10 carries.
Belfry’s final TD came on an 86-yard TD run from Dixon. After Cook’s extra-point, Belfry held a 31-0 lead.
Southwestern got on the scoreboard late in the first half to set the game’s final score.
Cook and Isaiah Birchfield led the Pirates with six tackles each. Tyler Chaffin followed with five tackles. Rudy Blackwell added three tackles and a sack for Belfry, while John Ashurst also had three tackles and a sack in the win.
Belfry (1-0) is scheduled to host Lexington Christian Academy at 8:30 p.m. Friday night in the 35th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
