Pikeville finishes as state runner-up

Pikeville was out to make history Saturday morning.
And that’s exactly what the cross country team did as the Panthers finished as the state’s runner-up in the Class A Cross Country State championship meet.
Pikeville finished second behind Holy Cross.
Holy Cross finished a time of 1:25.09, while Pikeville finished with a team time of 1:28.36,
Pikeville had two runners finish in the Top 15 individually at state.
Harrison Booher led the way for the Panthers as he finished 11th overall with a time of 17:14.81 and Drew Hurley finished 14th with a time of 17:21.28.
Also for Pikeville, Rylan Keathley finished in 18th place with a time of 17:35.20, Adam Swofford finished 32nd with a time of 17:47.65, Jason Lin finished 57th with a time of 18:24.14, Eric Green finished ran with a time of 19:05.75 and Wade Copley finished with a time of 21:36.15.
Booher, Hurley and Keathley were named as KTCCCA All-State players.
Booher was recently KHSAA Cross Country Male Student Athlete of the Year as well.
Pikeville won the 7th championship a week earlier as well.
Six of Pikeville’s runners placed in the Top 10 at the 7th Region meet.
Hurley placed second with a time of 17:09.44. Booher followed in third place with a time of 17:40.02. Lin placed fourth with a time of 17:46.78 and Keathley finished fifth with a time of 17:56.09. Swofford came in sixth with a time of 18:20.24 and Green finished eighth with a time of 18:46.47. Copley finished 35th with a time of 22.08.06.
Pikeville set the school record and made history with its state runner-up award.
