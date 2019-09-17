UPike cruises past Bluefield, 48-6

Saturday was a case of home sweet home for UPike football, which dominated on both sides of the ball to defeat Bluefield 48-6 in their first home game this season.
UPike’s offense exploded for 609 total yards, including 311 on the ground, while holding the Rams to just 180 yards as a team.
Senior running back Xondre Willis continued to creep up on UPike’s all-time rushing yardage record with 123 yards on 17 touches Saturday with two touchdowns. After Saturday, he stands just 483 yards from the record.
The first of his two touchdowns came on the night’s first drive, which was a methodical nine play, 79-yard drive, ending with a four-yard rush up the middle.
After a quick three-and-out forced by the Bears defense, UPike hit its first big play of the day when Trevon Wofford found Robert Sims III on another deep pass for 51 yards to get inside the red zone. After a couple incompletions, Zaniel Phillips hit a 31-yard field goal to give Pikeville a very quick 10-0 lead.
The Bears were efficient all night on offense, scoring at least 10 points in each quarter of the contest. However, UPike’s defense was just as efficient, allowing just two drives to go from Bluefield territory into Pikeville territory.
UPike’s first score of the second quarter came from a bit of trickery and misdirection as Alexander Shelton lined up as the quarterback in a wildcat formation, then took it himself for a one-yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 17-0 lead. That would be the first of three touchdowns for Shelton on the night.
His second came two drives later, Bowen Smith’s first as the quarterback, when he found Shelton in space and was able to cut upfield and gut his way into the endzone for a 33-yard touchdown.
Both quarterbacks proved highly effective for Pikeville. Smith went nine for 12 for 132 yards with two touchdowns, while Wofford went seven for 10 for 152 yards. On the final drives of the game, Xavier Malone even went two for two for 14 yards.
On the corresponding drive, Bluefield had its most successful drive of the night, but a big sack by Bennett Wilson thwarted it and held the Rams to a field goal. The teams then went into halftime at 24-3.
Bluefield’s only other score of the game came after a muffed punt gave the Rams the ball at Pikeville’s four-yard line. But the Bears defense stood tall with an excellent stop. UPike held Bluefield to an incomplete pass, run for no gain, then a broken-up pass to force a field goal.
UPike’s defensive backs were in the faces of wide receivers all game, breaking up seven total passes in the game. Taeron Brown had three, while Josh Green and Cedric Thomas each had two.
UPike followed up that great effort from its defense with a very quick three-play touchdown drive. Willis started the drive with a 33-yard run, then Shelton almost had another touchdown but was down at the one, then Willis got his second score of the game to put the Bears up 31-6.
Shelton inevitably got his third touchdown of the game on another wildcat scamper to extend the lead to 38-6, Smith found Arties Clark on a nine-yard fade, and then Phillips hit another field goal to round out the scoring on the night for UPike.
UP NEXT
The Bears will try to repeat their successes next Saturday as the Bears continue its three-game homestand against Kentucky Christian at 7:00 p.m. on September 21 at Hambley Athletic Complex.
