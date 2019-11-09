ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley was cruising.
Then Dalton Meade suffered an injury and Martin County back in the game.
Meade gritted it out and helped the Wildcats pick up a 41-24 win over Martin County in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Shelby Valley got on the board first as Meade scored with 6-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Meade scored again on a 33-yard TD as the time ran out in the first quarter to put the Wildcats on top 12-0.
Jordan Little scored to put Shelby Valley up 18-0 in the second quarter.
On the next Wildcat possession, Meade was hurt and didn’t score.
Martin County came up with a safety and Drake Muncy found Ethan Smith-Mills in the end zone to cut the score to 18-9.
Muncy scored again early in the third quarter to cut the lead to 18-16.
The Wildcats answered as Jayden Newsome found the end zone. After the two-point conversion, Shelby Valley held a 26-16 lead.
Muncy scored again with 10:57 left to play in the game to cut the lead to 26-24.
Ethan Bentley answered for the Wildcats as he scored with 8:02 left to push the lead to 34-24.
Shelby Valley’s defense came up big after that.
Jesse Cook came up with an interception for the Wildcats on Martin County’s next possession.
That set up a nine-yard TD run from Bentley to put the Wildcats up 41-24.
Shelby Valley (9-2) advances to the second round of the Class A playoffs. The Wildcats will travel to West Carter next week. West Carter knocked off Bath County 36-0 in the opening round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.