Lockhart, Raines lead Panthers over Raceland

Pikeville found itself in a defensive battle once again this week.
After coming off of a 9-8 win over Paintsville, the Panthers followed up this week with a 12-6 win over Raceland.
Pikeville was the No. 1 ranked team in the Associated Press’s Top 10 Poll, while Raceland is ranked No. 7.
The first half was slow moving for the Panthers gaining only a total of 107 total yards, but Pikeville didn’t let that stop them from finding the end zone.
Pikeville’s opening drive was stopped short, just inside the red zone. Tanner Hamilton came on for the Panthers to attempt the field goal; the field goal just missed to the left side to give the Rams the ball on their own 20-yard line.
With 7:52 left in the first half, Cody Raines found the end zone on a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The Panthers were able to draw the Rams offsides to move the ball up and decided to go for two, Pikeville wasn’t able to cross the goal line on the conversion to set the Panther lead at 6-0.
The Panthers defense stepped up with just 1:38 left in the half coming up with a big fourth and five stop to take over on downs.
After a quick three-and-out by the Panthers, the Rams went back on offense with 50 seconds left on the clock.
Pikeville’s defense made quick work of the Rams forcing a fumble on their own 38-yard line with just 37 seconds left on the clock. The Panthers were unable to punch it in for six.
The Panthers picked up more moment in the third quarter.
Seth Pugh came up big on the first Rams’ possession with a huge pick in the end zone.
The Panthers offense struggled once again against the Rams defense and was forced to punt after the interception by Pugh.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to get the ball back, though. With three minutes left in the third, the Panther defense was able to come up with another pick this time Zac Lockhart was able to set the Panthers up on their own 15-yard line.
The Panthers carried the momentum off of the pick over to offense when Isaac McNamee found Lockhart down the side line for an 85-yard TD with 11:53 left in the fourth.
The Panthers were able to draw the Rams offsides once again, but just like the first time failed to punch it across the goal line.
Pikeville was sniping in the fourth coming up with another pick. This time Jackson Hensley threw his name into the ring with his own interception with just 10:07 left in the game.
The Rams were able to get on the board with 6:34 left in the game. Raceland failed to convert the two-point attempt to set the score, 12-6.
Raceland tried to fight back with 4:50 on the clock as Gunnar Lewis came up with a pick.
The Panthers were able to halt the Rams last attack to secure their fourth win on the season, 12-6.
Pikeville will be on the road next week as the Panthers take the short trip over to Pond Creek to face Belfry. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at C.A.M. Stadium.
