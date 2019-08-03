Harlem World: Globetrotters set to visit Appalachian Wireless Arena

Committed to bringing fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, the Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their brand-new Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Friday, December 13 at and 7:00 p.m.
“We are so excited to have the original Harlem Globetrotters back at the Appalachian Wireless Arena,” Appalachian Wireless ArenaSenior Director of Marketing and Sales Josh Kesler said. “Over 95 years of entertainment. Bring the entire family out for this once in a lifetime experience.”
At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars — that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game.
The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and, Cheese Chisholm —plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green.
Prior to every performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.
An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a- kind image filters that can be shared on social media.
Also back by popular demand, fans will also get a chance to see the Flying Globies, an amazing acrobatic trampoline dunk team that will defy gravity during breaks in the game action. Tickets went on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 31 and will be available at harlemglobetrotters.com, Ticketmaster.com or the Community Trust Bank Box Office. For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.
The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first- ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.