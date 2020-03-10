Both Pikeville and Shelby Valley had chances to advance to the 15th Region championship, but both came up short as Martin County and Lawrence County will battle it out for the region championship this season.
Martin County 62,
Pikeville 59
Pikeville had a chance to win the game in overtime, but Martin County guard Brady Dingess came up with a steal and a basket; he was also fouled on the play with just 4.1 seconds left. Dingess made the free throw to put the Cardinals up 62-59.
Pikeville’s last second shot didn’t drop as Martin County advanced to the 15th Region championship.
The Panthers trailed most of the game.
Martin County took a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter of play.
Braxton Maynard knocked down a three with 3:23 left to play and Jordan Dalton followed with a pair of free throws with 3:00 left to give the Cardinals a 44-36 lead.
Pikeville wouldn’t give up, though.
Rylee Samons knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:33 left to cut the lead to 44-38.
With 1:21 left, Pikeville senior Grayson Harris fired in a three to cut the lead to 46-43.
Seth Pugh came up with a steal and found Samons on a fast break. Samons was fouled and stepped to the line with just 1:11 left to play. Samons knocked down both free throws to cut the lead to 46-45.
Dingess followed a pair of free throws with 1:10 left to push the lead to 48-45.
Harris followed with another three to tie things up at 48-48 with just 57 seconds left.
Martin County big man Trey James got the ball in the paint and dished off to Ethan Smith-Mills for a layup to put the Cardinals up 50-48.
Samoas stepped up and scored for the Panthers to tie things up at 50-50 with 27 seconds left.
The Panthers had a chance to win the game in regulation as Peyton Boyd-Blair came up with a steal. Pikeville couldn’t come up with basket as the game went into regulation.
In overtime, Martin County scored the first four points to take a 54-50 lead.
Pikeville fought back and tied the game at 56-56 with 2:05 left as Samons knocked down two free throws for the Panthers.
Samons scored with 30 seconds left to give the Panthers a 59-58.
Dingess split a pair of free throws with 13.8 seconds left to tie things up at 59-59.
That set up the steal for Dingess.
Dingess led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. Maynard followed with 15 points. Dalton had 11 points. James scored 10 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked two shots and had a steal. Smith-Mills added 10 points and six rebounds.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. Connor Byers added 12 points and five rebounds. Harris added nine points. Pugh followed with seven points, four rebounds and three steals. Nick Robionson scored three points and John Flanery two points.
Pikeville finished the season with a 17-12 record.
Lawrence County 63,
Shelby Valley 61
Shelby Valley fought all the way back, but just couldn’t close out the game Saturday night in the 15th Region semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Wildcats trailed 50-38 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Shelby Valley Mr. Basketball Candidate Cody Potter scored to open the fourth and cut the lead to 50-40.
Zack Johnson fired in a three to cut the lead to 53-43 with 7:04 left.
Potter knocked down a three with 6:30 left to cut the lead to 54-46.
Shelby Valley point guard Keian Worrix scored and was fouled with 4:26 left. He made the free throw to cut the lead to 56-51.
Shelby Valley’s Kaden Robinson scored and was fouled with 2:14 left; he made the free throw to cut Lawrence County’s lead to 58-57.
Robinson knocked down a pair of free throws with 42 seconds left to cut the lead to 60-59.
After Aarron Bates came up with a steal for the Wildcats, he found Robinson who was fouled on a shot. Robinson knocked down both free throws to give the Wildcats a 61-60 lead.
Lawrence County’s Trenton Adkins scored and was fouled with just 3.3 seconds left in the game; he knocked down the free throw to give the Bulldogs a 63-61 lead.
Shelby Valley had one last chance, but the half-court shot wouldn’t fall for the Wildcats.
Lawrence County had three players reach double figure scoring. Cody Maynard led the Bulldogs with a game-high 21 points. Tyler Maynard followed with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Adkins had 13 points and seven rebounds. Baiden Gillispie scored seven points. Chase Sartin added four points and 10 rebounds.
Potter led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Robinson added 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Worrix scored 11 points, pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists. Eli Sykes had seven points and four rebounds.
Adkins hit a late three to give the Bulldogs a 14-12 lead after the first quarter of play.
Worrix knocked down a three with 3:45 left in the half to give the Wildcats a 24-23 lead.
Lawrence County ended the half on a 10-4 run to take a 33-28 halftime lead.
In the third, Potter knocked down a three and followed it with a basket in the lane to cut Lawrence County’s lead to 35-34 with 5:58 left.
The Bulldogs answered with a 15-4 run to end the third quarter.
Shelby Valley finished the season with a 25-8 record.
Potter is a senior and Mr. Basketball Candidate.
