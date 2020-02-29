JENKINS — Shelby Valley’s Cody Potter just drained a three to put the Wildcats up 50-49 with just 24 seconds left.
Pikeville had the ball, but the Panthers weren’t nervous, they were prepared.
Pikeville just came off of a tough 68-67 overtime win over East Ridge in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament. In fact, the Panthers’ last five games have been decided by one or two points.
So what did the Panthers do?
They gave the ball to Rylee Samons.
Samons delivered by scoring a layup with only two seconds left. The shot turned out to be the game winner to give the Panthers a 61-60 win over the Wildcats and the 59th District championship.
Both Pikeville and Shelby Valley earn a spot in the 15th Region Tournament next week at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The Panthers will enter as a No. 1 seed and the Wildcats will enter as a No. 2 seed.
Shelby Valley had won the first three games against Pikeville this season.
This was Pikeville’s fourth straight 59th District championship under head coach Elisha Justice. Justice is in his fourth season and won two region titles with the Panthers in his first two seasons.
Pikeville entered the fourth quarter trailing 38-37.
Samons opened the fourth with a basket and he was fouled; he made the free throw to give the Panthers a 40-38 lead.
Eli Sykes tied things up at 40-40 with a basket with 6:32 left.
Samons scored again to put the Panthers back on top 42-40, but Keian Worrix answered for the Wildcats with a basket to tie things back up at 42-42.
Pikeville’s Grayson Harris scored with 3:00 left to put the Panthers up 48-45.
Worrix answered with a basket for the Wildcats to cut the lead to 48-47 with 2:35 left to play.
With 1:02 left, Samons split a pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 49-47 lead.
That set up the Potter three. Potter came off of a screen and shot the ball in rhythm and sank the three to put the Wildcats up 50-49 with just 24 seconds left.
Samons followed with the game winner with 2.5 seconds on the clock.
Samons led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 23 points. Nick Robinson followed with 10 points. John Flanery scored seven for the Panthers. Harris added four and Seth Pugh scored three. Peyton Boyd-Blair and Connor Byers each scored two points.
Potter led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Sykes followed with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Worrix added 10 points, three assists and three steals. Zack Johnson added three points. Kaden Robinson and Aaron Bates each scored two points for the Wildcats.
Pikeville got off to a quick start. Samons scored 10 first quarter points as the Panthers held an 18-11 lead at the end of the first.
The Panthers lead grew to 27-14 with 2:29 left in the half after Flanery knocked down a pair of free throws. Pikeville opened the second quarter on a 9-3 run.
Sykes knocked down a three for the Wildcats with 1:51 left in the half to cut the lead to 27-22. Potter followed with a three of his own to cut the lead to 27-22 at the half.
Potter knocked down a three in the third quarter to give Shelby Valley a 37-35 lead with 2:35 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats held a 38-37 lead entering the last quarter of play.
——
Pikeville 18 9 10 14 — 51
Shelby Valley 11 11 16 12 — 50
Pikeville — Rylee Samons 23, Nick Robinson 10, John Flanery 7, Grayson Harris 4, Seth Pugh 3, Peyton Boyd-Blair 2, Connor Byers 2.
Shelby Valley — Cody Potter 20, Eli Sykes 13, Keian Worrix 10, Zack Johnson 3, Kaden Robinson 2, Aaron Bates 2.
