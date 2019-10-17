Pikeville at Hazard
Who: Pikeville (7-0) at Hazard (5-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Hazard, Mark Dixon.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 50-0 win over Phelps in district action, while Hazard is coming off of an 1-0 forfeit win over Jenkins.
Last week, was a Bye Week for the Bulldogs since Jenkins’ football program folded.
This game is for the regular season district title. That means the team that wins enters the Class A playoffs as a No. 1 seed during the first two rounds of district play of the playoffs and the loser is a No. 2 seed. Essentially, the winner gets home field advantage if and when the two teams meet in the second round of the playoffs.
Why is that important?
Home field could be the difference in the end of the season or be a key in a potential deep playoff run. So it could mean the difference with your season coming to an end early or potentially winning a state championship.
Both teams are good enough to make a run at a state title. But don’t think either coach is going to look ahead.
Both coaches will be focused on Friday night.
There won’t be a lack of talent on the field.
Pikeville has weapons everywhere on both sides of the ball, but so does Hazard.
Pikeville has had a brutal schedule and the Panthers are ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press’s Class A Top 10, while Hazard is ranked No. 3.
Last week, Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee was four for five passing for 203 yards and four TDs.
Every pass McNamee completed went for a TD.
The Panthers overwhelmed Phelps.
Pikeville had its Bye Week the week before.
The Panthers dominated in all phases of the game.
Hazard had a week to rest after falling to Class 2A’s top team in Somerset.
The Bulldogs will be ready for Pikeville.
Both teams are very similar, but the Bulldog secondary will be tested Friday night.
The two teams are similar, but Pikeville’s receivers will pose a challenge for the Bulldogs.
Both teams have good quarterbacks and receivers and guys who can run the ball on offense.
Both teams have great linebackers.
The Bulldogs will probably be a little bigger than the Panthers up front, but Pikeville might have the overall speed advantage.
It will be the ultimate chess match between two state championship winning coaches.
Who 2 Watch: Watch the quarterbacks.
Pikeville sophomore Isaac McNamee is having a huge season.
McNamee is 78 for 118 passing for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs with four interceptions.
McNamee has played in some big games this season and stepped up to each challenge.
Hazard quarterback Garrett Miller is also having a big season.
Miller is 61 for 96 passing for 974 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.
Miller has kept improving throughout the season.
Both quarterbacks are facing good defenses and will be under pressure all night.
The quarterback who has the biggest game will go a long way in helping decide who wins this game.
Lawrence County at Belfry
Who: Lawrence County (3-4) at Belfry (4-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: C.A.M. Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Lawrence County, Alan Short. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Lawrence County fell to Pike Central 48-35 last week, while Belfry had its second Bye Week of the season.
Lawrence County quarterback Baden Gillespie was the standout for the Bulldogs last week against the Hawks.
Gillespie rushed for 131 yards and five TDs on nine carries.
Gillespie is explosive and elusive.
Blue Fletcher led the Bulldogs with 172 rushing yards on 12 carries, but Gillespie was the playmaker of the two.
Gillespie is only a freshman and will have to carry the ball more than nine times if the Bulldogs want to have any chance of upsetting Belfry.
Belfry has been riddled with injuries this season.
The Pirates are getting time to heal and get better before the playoffs.
Isaac Dixon hasn’t played in a while and may not play Friday night.
But if he does play, don’t look for him to have a big work load. Look for the Pirates to ease him back into the lineup whenever he comes back into the lineup.
The Pirates still have plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball.
Belfry will try and dominate up front and overpower Lawrence County.
The Pirates will try to pick up a big win on Hall of Fame night and set up a big showdown with Pike Central next week to decide the top spot for the district heading into the Class 3A playoffs.
Who 2 Watch: Belfry’s front seven on defense.
The Pirates are strong up front and will try and keep Gillespie bottled up.
Gillespie was good at scrambling around and running from sideline to sideline against Pike Central.
Gillespie probably won’t have the same success doing that against Belfry.
The Pirates play disciplined ball and stay in their lanes.
If Gillespie does make some Pirates miss on their first tackle attempts, don’t look for him to have time to scramble around and buy time to make things happen.
Belfry’s front seven ability to get past the offensive lineman will be key to keep Gillespie under wraps.
East Ridge at Shelby Valley
Who: East Ridge (0-7) at Shelby Valley (6-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: East Ridge, Ben Runyon. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: East Ridge is coming off of a 27-8 loss to Bath County, while Shelby Valley is coming off of a 41-12 win over Martin County.
East Ridge is having a tough time scoring the ball.
The Warriors have another big challenge in front of them Friday night against the Wildcats.
East Ridge’s defense was better last week, but will face the state’s second best running team regardless of Class.
East Ridge’s offensive and defensive lines will be up against its toughest challenge this season.
The Warriors will have to hold their own if they want to be competitive against Shelby Valley.
The Wildcats offensive line has been great all season.
Dalton Meade is having a huge season and will have a chance to end the season with 2,000 yards and 100 tackles this season.
Meade can get it done all over the field.
Last week, Shelby Valley lost Isaac Hinkle with a broken collarbone.
Hinkle was third in tackles with 53 total tackles and two sacks. He also forced a fumble.
Shelby Valley is hoping it can still pull out the No. 1 seed in district play this season.
The Wildcats lost to West Carter and needs someone in the district to knock off West Carter now.
The Wildcats will still get a home playoff game in the Class 2A playoffs and will more than likely have to visit West Carter in the second round.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, the offensive and defensive lines.
The Warriors will have to get some push up front on offense and be able to run the ball and move the chains.
East Ridge will be under sized up front, so getting that push will be key. For Shelby Valley, Brayden Keathley.
If they can create some holes for the backfield, they have to keep them open for a while and let the Warriors’ running backs have time to get to the second level.
On defense, they will have to hold their own against the Wildcats to stop Meade from getting going.
Meade and the rest of the backfield have had big holes to run through all season. East Ridge is going to have to limit that to pull off the upset.
Without Christian Lowe and Isaac Hinkle, Keathley will have to step up and be even more of a leader for the Wildcat linebackers.
Keathley is having a monster season.
Keathley leads Shelby Valley with 65 total tackles and four sacks. He has forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble.
Pike Central at Magoffin County
Who: Pike Central (6-1) at Magoffin County (2-5)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hornet Stadium, Salyersville.
Coaches: Pike Central, Eric Ratliff. Magoffin County, Chris Gamble.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 48-35 district win over Lawrence County, while Magoffin County fell to district rival Floyd Central 36-34 in overtime.
Pike Central running back Matt Anderson is having a huge season. He rushed for 241 yards and two TDs on 25 carries last week.
Quarterback Tyler Hunt also had a huge game against Lawrence County. Hunt rushed for 216 yards and five TDs on 24 carries. He was six for nine for 55 yards.
On defense against Lawrence County, Nate Roberts had 12 total tackles to lead the way.
On the season, Anderson has rushed for 1,019 yards and 11 TDs on 11 carries.
Hunt is 41 for 66 passing for 629 yards and nine TDs with two interceptions. He has rushed for 813 yards and 13 TDs on 101 carries.
Magoffin County is led by linebacker Mason Lovely. Lovely is credited with 138 total tackles and five sacks this season.
Lovely is the top tackler in the state in any Class. He is averaging 23 tackles per game. The second leading tackler in the state is averaging 14.9 total tackles per game.
Lovely has done that in just six games; he missed one game this season.
Lovely is on pace to finish the season with 207 total tackles at the end of the regular season.
Running back Jaylon McDuffus leads the Hornet offense with 899 rushing yards and seven TDs on 59 carries. Caleb Howard follows with 346 yards and three TDs on 48 carries.
Quarterback Nick Caldwell is 18 for 37 passing for 301 yards and two TDs with three interceptions.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, watch Matt Anderson. For Magoffin County, watch Mason Lovely.
Anderson is just a freshman and is on a roll.
If he can keep it rolling, Pike Central should roll to another big district win to set up a big matchup against Belfry next week.
Mason Lovely will have a target to tackle in Anderson.
But can Lovely bring him down especially if it’s one on one?
Anderson is a load and can run over a lot of defenders.
Lovely will have plenty of opportunities to add to his state leading tackle count.
Phelps vs. Sayre
Who: Phelps (3-4) vs. Sayre (1-4)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: N/A
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Sayre, James Pennington.
Notes: Phelps was originally scheduled to play Jenkins. The Cavs folded its program earlier this season.
Phelps could’ve either took the forfeit win against Jenkins or play another team. The Hornets picked up Sayre.
The game doesn’t have a location on the KHSAA website, but does have a time.
Sayre isn’t playing in any district play this season.
The Spartans’ only win came against Rock Creek Academy.
Phelps is trying to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Hornets have have Hazard and Tolsia left on its schedule.
Phelps only gained 134 total yards of offense against Pikeville last week.
Dominick Francis led the way for the Hornets with 66 rushing yards.
The Hornets had a few injuries against Pikeville as well.
Who 2 Watch: Watch Dominick Francis.
Look for Francis to have a big game for the Hornets.
He had the most success for Phelps against Pikeville.
On the season, Francis has rushed for 735 yards and nine TDs on 88 carries.
Look for him to start closing in on an 1,000-yard season with a big performance against Sayre.
Francis should have a field day against the Spartans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.