Pike Central’s Tyler Hunt: Calm, cool and collected

Sometimes quarterbacking is more than X’s and O’s.
Sometimes it’s about having the right attitude.
Pike Central quarterback Tyler Hunt has the right attitude for the job.
Hunt is calm, cool and collected.
He brings those attributes with him on the field and they have helped him become the leader of the team.
Hunt stepped up to become Pike Central’s signal caller last season.
In his junior season, Hunt led the team in passing going 40 for 75 for 688 yards and 13 touchdowns passing with four interceptions.
He also had a big year running the ball.
Hunt finished as the Hawks’ second leading rusher with 98 carries for 564 yards and six TDs.
“Last year was a lot of firsts,” Hunt said. “I felt a lot of pressure for myself and my coaches. I had a big jump to go from being a backup to the starting QB trying to fill Seth Conn’s shoes. I was trying to pick up where he left off. It was a lot easier with a lot of veteran running backs and receiving corps, but it was a big step for me.”
Entering his senior season, he just wants to help lead the team and see the Hawks be successful.
“I just want to be the best I can be,” Hunt said. “I just want to lead this team to the best of my ability.”
Pike Central returns quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball.
With that shared experience and chemistry, Pike Central is looking to improve from its 3-8 record last season.
“This year I expect a lot from my teammates,” Hunt said. “I expect a lot from the defense and the offense. I expect effort and camaraderie. It’s team first. Everybody needs to be striving for the win and giving the best effort they can. There are a lot of holes left from last year. We lost key players like Isaac Thacker and Isaiah Hess, but we have a lot of guys stepping up to fill those places and they’re working their tails off to be ready for the season.”
The senior quarterback has the offense down at this point.
Look for the Hawks to be smoother and more poised with Hunt leading the charge in his second season as the starter.
“Running this offense is as hard as it may seem,” Hunt said. “You really just have to hit your hole and hold your block and make sure everybody else is doing the right thing. You just have to make sure you’re getting down your steps and your timing. Once you get everything down, it pretty much takes care of itself.”
Hunt has a lot of goals for himself and his team.
He wants the Hawks to win first and foremost, but he also wants to prove that he can play at the next level and he’s getting ready to put in the work to do just that.
“For myself, I just want to be the best leader for this team that I can be,” Hunt said. “I want to be able to lift everybody’s spirits and get them to play hard I want everybody to rep Pike Central with pride. I also want to pursue the next level for myself. For this season, I want us to win as many games as we can and be the best that we can be.”
Pike Central will kickoff the season Friday, August 23 at home against Prestonsburg at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks will follow by taking on Shelby Valley at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31 at Hillard Howard Field in the 35th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
