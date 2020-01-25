The weekend is upon us and while most are enjoying a leisure filled weekend, the Warhawks Wrestling Club is preparing for the Kentucky Youth and Middle School state-wrestling tournament.
The club is based out of Pike County and led by head coach Justin Maynard.
The club will be hosting a tournament this coming Sunday on January 25th, prior to the state tournament that will be held at the Appalachian Wireless arena on February 1st(Youth)-2nd(Middle School).
“Our tournament Sunday is just a warm-up for the state tournament,” Maynard said.
It will be the first time the youth and middle school state tournament has been hosted in Pike County.
Sundays Warhawks warm-up tournament will host six different teams from the area and even out of state.
“We search for the best, we don’t shy away from the best teams,” said Maynard.
The club has proven this to be an intrical part in their success over the year; being able to expose their kids to some of the best national talent around.
Now a lot may think what is there to gain from travelling if your going to lose?
Well the Warhawks very own three time state champion, who will be competing for his fourth in February, Maddox Bryant would tell you that one of his greatest moments came from a lose in the Bobby Bates Tournament held at UVA Wise.
“Well I was kind of intimidated, and I learned that I can’t let people get in my head and I need to be the attacker and be more aggressive.”
Bryant wrestles in the 92 lbs. division where he has mostly dominated this season and as alluded to earlier will be competing for a fourth state title.
“I’m pretty confident going into state but, I know the competition is going to be tough, so whatever they throw at me ill have to be ready for it,” Bryant stated.
But before Bryant graces the state tournament with his presence he has Sunday to look forward too, where he will focus on cleaning his technique up before state.
“I’m pretty sure this kid from Indiana is coming, so i’ll be pretty excited to go up against him,” Bryant said.
Teammate Jayden Justice, who wrestles in the 115 lbs. division, will also be competing in the Middle School State Tournament on the second of February with Bryant.
“I’m a little nervous for state but I think I can pin my way through that, just like I did region,” said Justice.
Justice is a charismatic kid who exudes confidence and when you watch him on the mat you understand why he is so confident in his abilities.
“You have got to wrestle hard in every match you go in, whether they are good or bad, but the ones that are really really good you have to wrestle smart and can’t make little mistakes” Said Brenden Anthony, another Warhawks middle school wrestler.
When you show up Sunday to the old Mullins gym behind what is now North Point Academy, be ready for a show, because the kids are class acts and love to show out for their supporters.
Long time Warhawks Club member Nate Roberts, a senior on Pike County Centrals wrestling team, will be refereeing at Sundays warm up tournament said, “I’ll be expecting a lot from these kids, they’ve really made a name for themselves in the state and nation, and are ranked very high in both.”
Roberts and the Pike Central Hawks have made a bit of noise themselves.
Now this shows what these kids have started at a young age that will translate into their high school years as they prepare for the challenges life may throw at them.
The Tournament will begin at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, and all of the proceeds will go towards helping the team for the upcoming state tournament. It will be held at the Old Mullins Gymnasium behind North Point Academy on U.S 23.
Stay tuned as we catch back up with the Warhawks after Sundays tournament right before they take on the challenges that wait in the State Tournament.
