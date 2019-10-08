Phelps falls to Eminence

In a game that started slowly, Eminence traveled to Phelps and pulled out a 50-22 win.
The Warriors got on the board first with 3:38 left in the first quarter as Adriene Bailey completes a 42-yard TD pass Dakadrian Saunders. The point after attempt was no good as the Warriors took the 6-0 lead.
Eminence would extend their lead 14-0 as the Hornets fumbled and Saunders recovered it for a 25-yard defensive TD.
However, with 4:39 left in the second quarter the Hornets Dom Francis had seen enough, busting up the middle for a 60-yard TD run cutting the Warrior lead to 14-6.
The Warriors Saunders retaliated with his second receiving TD of the evening when he took Baileys pass 59-yards for a TD. After another missed PAT the Warriors held a 20-6 lead before the half.
Following halftime the Hornets had a miscue leading to an interception by the Warriors Marshall Metten that was returned 31 yards for a TD pushing the Warriors ahead 26-6 with 10:30 left to play in the third quarter.
Shortly after with 7:08 to play in the third quarter Eminence’s Bailey finds Saunders again for 25-yard passing TD; after a successful two-point conversion the Warriors had a 34-6 lead over the Hornets.
Phelps’ Francis struck back from 20 yards out with a TD run that made the score 42-14 with 5:37 left in the fourth.
Saunders would cap off his day for the Warriors with a 66-yard TD run; giving Eminence a 50-14 lead late in the fourth.
Saunders finished the game with 104 rushing yards and 126 receiving yards. He also had five total TD’s on the evening.
Tyrell Hollis would finish the scoring for the Hornets as he ran in from five yards while time had expired making the final 50-22; as Eminence walked away with a big road win over the Hornets.
Francis showed out carrying the ball 22 times for 225 yards and two TDs as he continues to make his case for being one of the best backs around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.