Panthers pull away from Hazard in second half

Pikeville rolled past Hazard in the regular season.
Friday night was playoff football.
Hazard put up a fight for a half, but the Panthers took over in the second half of play to pick up a 45-12 win over the Bulldogs.
With the win, the Panthers advance to the Class A Region championship round next week against Nicholas County.
Pikeville got off to a 7-0 lead after Jon Collum scored on a three-yard TD run on the Panthers’ first drive of the game.
Hazard got on the board as the Bulldogs’ Tyson Turner recovered a fumble and returned it 35 yards for a TD with 11:26 left in the first half.
Pikeville answered as Isaac McNamee found Jackson Hensley on a 21-yard TD pass with 5:09 left in the first half.
Hazard tried to answer at the end of the half, but Seth Pugh came up with an interception. The Panthers held a 14-6 lead at the half.
Pikeville got going in the third as McNamee found Zac Lockhart for a 42-yard TD to push the lead to 21-6with 4:24 left in the third.
Pikeville’s Cody Raines followed with a punt return for a TD after that.
Tanner Hamilton added a field goal late and Carson Wright scored a late TD for the Panthers.
Hazard finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.
