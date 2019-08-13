UPike’s Taeron Brown: Something to prove

One half.
That’s all Taeron Brown got to play last season.
In that half, he made an impact.
He had six tackles and two interceptions.
Then he suffered a season-ending injury.
But Brown isn’t dwelling on the past.
He’s using last season as motivation for this season.
“It was a tough loss,” Brown said. “But all-in-all, it was a good loss because I’m a team player and it helped with my motivation to show these guys that you can come back from anything. We can’t let anything stop us. We have big expectations this year. We have some big pieces added to the defense and it should be a big year.’
Brown is a 6 foot 195 pound safety and defensive back for the Bears.
The Bears’ defense was young last season and his injury helped guys get some experience.
He thinks with that experience and his presence back on the field, the UPike defense can be really good.
“It’s big,” Brown said. “I feel like I am a big piece to the defense. A lot of guys look up to me that’s why I try to do the right things here at UPike. We have a strong core and there are a few guys you should be looking out for here at UPike. Cedric Thomas and Josh Green are going to have a big year and you should be looking out for them.
“Having everybody back is nice,” Brown said. “Working towards our goals is just a day-by-day thing. We’re just building it because nothing happens overnight. If you want something that lasts, it’s going to take a few days to build it. So we’re just going to take it day-by-day.”
Even though the defense is stingy and makes plays, it’s good to have a high-powered offense on the other side.
“Our offense is high powered,” Brown said. “Just going against them in practice is really good for us because they are one of the best in our conference. They can put up points in a hurry and have some big pieces back. Bo (Bowen Smith) is coming back and X (Xondre Willis) too, those are big pieces.”
UPike has set some high goals this season.
“Some of the goals as a defense, of course we want to be at the top of our conference,” Brown said. “We want to bring another conference championship back here. As always, we want to get to the playoffs and bring something new to the school here.”
The Bears are scheduled to kickoff the season Thursday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. on the road at Murray State University.
