The 15th Region Boys’ semifinals are set for Saturday night.
Wednesday night saw Pikeville knock off Belfry 90-63 and Martin County knock off Prestonsburg 77-51.
Thursday night’s opening round games saw Lawrence County knock off Paintsville 81-71 and Shelby Valley pick up a 69-53 win over Phelps.
Wednesday night
Pikeville 90,
Belfry 63
Pikeville shot lights out and that’s what it took to turn the lights out on Belfry’s season Wednesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville shot 63.8 percent from the floor on the night (30 of 47).
Pikeville sophomore Rylee Samons had a huge game for the Panthers. Samons led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Pikeville opened the game getting points on its first seven possessions as the Panthers jumped out to a 15-8 lead.
Pikeville senior Grayson Harris knocked down back-to-back threes with with 4:26 left in the first to give the Panthers a 15-8 lead.
Samons knocked down a three to beat the first-quarter buzzer and give Pikeville a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Samons followed with a three with 6:14 left in the first half to push the lead to 25-13.
Belfry freshman Sal Dean tried to keep the Pirates close as he scored with 2:07 left in the first half to cut the lead to 28-17.
Pikeville took a 35-22 lead into the halftime break.
Besides Samons, Pikeville had two other players reach double figure scoring. Nick Robinson followed with 15 points and six rebounds. Harris had 12 points, five assists and two steals. Seth Pugh added nine points and five assists. Connor Byers added nine points, eight rebounds, four blocks and an assist. John Flanery scored six points and brought down five rebounds. Peyton Boyd-Blair and Brandon Lowe each scored five points. Kyle Rhodes chipped in with two points for the Panthers.
Dean led the way for the Pirates with a team-high 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Austin Hager followed with 13 points. Brett Coleman added 10 points six rebounds and three steals. Tyler Chaffin added seven points and Jaxson Thompson followed with four. Ben McNamee and Isaiah Hackney scored two points apiece.
Pugh scored a basket to beat the third-quarter buzzer and give the Panthers a 61-41 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Belfry ended the season with a 10-19 record.
Pikeville (17-11) is scheduled to take on Martin County at 6:45 p.m. Saturday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in the 15th Region semifinals.
Martin County 77,
Prestonsburg 51
Prestonsburg started slow and couldn’t battle back as Martin County pulled away to win 77-51 in the opening round of the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Wednesday night.
With the loss, Prestonsburg ended its season with a 9-19 record.
Martin County improved to 20-12 and advanced to the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals with the win.
The Cardinals thrived early, outscoring Prestonsburg 14-5 in the opening quarter. Martin County led 29-14 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Excelling offensively, Martin County shot 67.4 percent (31 of 46) from the field. The Cardinals were five of 10 from three-point range.
Martin County shot 58.8 percent (10 of 17) from the free-throw line.
Four Martin County players reached double figures in scoring. Braxton Maynard led Martin County with a game-high 20 points. Accompanying Maynard in double figures in scoring for the Cardinals, Brady Dingess added 18 points, Ethan Smith-Mills contributed 15 points and Trey James finished with 10 points.
Luke Hale and Jordan Dalton rounded out the Cardinals’ individual scoring, chipping in six points and two points, respectively.
Prestonsburg shot 32.8 percent (19 of 58) from the field. The Blackcats were seven of 25 (28 percent) from three-point range.
Prestonsburg shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free-throw line.
Adam Slone paced Prestonsburg with a team-high 15 points. Joining Slone in double figures in scoring for the Blackcats, Ryan Rose contributed 12 points and Will Gullett posted 10 points. Recording a double-double for the Blackcats, Gullett pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
The additional scorers for Prestonsburg in the season-ending setback were Jacob Martin (six points), Nick Kidd (four points), Wes Salisbury (three points) and Kaleb Jarvis (one point).
Lawrence County 81,
Paintsville 72
Lawrence County continued to pressure Paintsville Thursday night.
That pressure eventually got to the Tigers and was too much to overcome as the Bulldogs picked up an 81-72 win over Paintsville in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The game was tied 50-50 entering the fourth quarter of play.
In the fourth, Lawrence County’s Tyler Maynard opened the quarter with a basket to give the Bulldogs a 52-50 lead.
Cody Maynard followed with a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a 54-50 lead.
Colby Fugate answered for Paintsville will a jumper.
But Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard followed with a three.
Braxton Tharp answered with a basket and he was fouled on the play; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 57-55 with 5:11 left.
Cody Maynard didn’t relent, though. He scored another basket to push the lead to 59-55 with 4:54 left.
Nick Kenton answered for the Tigers with a buck at the 4:47 mark to cut the lead to 59-57.
Cody Maynard followed with a basket. And then, Tyler Maynard converted a three-point play after being fouled with 4:04 left to push the lead to 64-59.
Lawrence County’s Baisden Gillispie came up with a steal and found Chase Sartin for an easy layup to push the lead to 66-59 with 3:05 to play.
Fugate knocked down a pair of free throws for the Tigers to cut the lead to 66-61 with 3:01 left.
Lawrence County’s Trenton Adkins added a basket and Tyler Maynard was fouled with 1:57 left; he made both free throws as the Bulldog lead grew to 70-63.
Fugate followed with a pair of free throws for the Tigers at the 1:39 mark to cut the lead to 70-65.
Adkins added a basket with just 34 seconds left for Lawrence County as the lead grew to 78-64.
Keeton hit a late three for Paintsville, but the Bulldogs put the game away at the free-throw line.
Paintsville finished the season with a 15-14 record.
Cody Maynard led Lawrence County in scoring with a team-high 25 points, five assists, three rebounds and a block. Adkins followed with 22 points and five rebounds. Tyler Maynard followed with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sartin just missed double figure scoring with nine points and six rebounds. Alex Ratliff added three and Gillispie chipped in with two points.
Fugate led the way for Paintsville with a game-high 26 point, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Kenton followed with 19 points and seven rebounds. Tharp had 10 points and three assists. Baron Ratliff added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Gibson scored five points and Jaxson Watts chipped in with two.
Paintsville got off to a quick start.
Fugate scored back-to-back baskets to take a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
Keeton knocked down a pair of free throws with 6:13 left in the first half to give the Tigers a 22-15 lead.
Tharp knocked down a three and followed with a pair of free throws in the final seconds of the first half to give the Tigers a 36-26 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Keeton pulled down an offensive rebound and scored with 4:43 left in the third to give Paintsville a 42-30.
Lawrence County finished the quarter with a 20-8 run to tie things up at 50-50 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Lawrence County (21-11) advances to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 8:30 p.m. against Shelby Valley.
Shelby Valley 69,
Phelps 53
Shelby Valley used a 10-0 run over 50 second span to fuel its 69-53 win over Phelps in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament Thursday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Phelps’ Trey Francis split a pair of free throws with 6:16 left to tie the game at 42-42.
That’s when the Wildcats responded.
Cody Potter scored and was fouled; he missed the free throw, but Keian Worrix came up with a steal and a basket; he was fouled on the play. Worrix knocked down the free throw to give the Wildcats a 47-42 lead with 5:55 left. Kaden Robinson followed with a basket at the 5:24 mark. Potter scored and was fouled with 5:14 left; he made the free throw to cap off a 10-0 run in just 50 seconds of action.
Trey Francis tried to stop the bleeding by splitting a pair of free throws with 5:08 left.
After the free throw, Shelby Valley knocked down seven of eight free throws to push the lead to 59-43.
The Wildcats cruised to the win from there.
Worrix was spectacular for the Wildcats. He was a one man press and had six assists and only two turnovers the whole game.
Besides that, he knocked down four of seven from three-point land and finished the game with 22 points, six assists and six steals.
Potter had a huge game for the Wildcats as well. The Mr. Basketball Candidate scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the win.
Zack Johnson and Robinson each scored six points for the Wildcats. Eighth-grader Russ Osborne added five points. Aaron Bates scored four points and Eli Sykes scored two points and pulled down five rebounds.
Trey Francis led the way for the Hornets with a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds. Dominick Francis followed with 11 points and five rebounds. Jason Casey scored nine points. Cameron Johnson knocked down a three and Landon Dotson scored two. Cameron Sanson chipped in with one point.
Phelps ended the season with a 21-11 record. The Hornets won back-to-back 60th District titles for the first-time ever.
Trey Francis knocked down a three to give the Hornets an early 5-2 lead.
Bates knocked down a pair of free throws in the last seconds of the first quarter to cut the Phelps lead to 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Worrix opened the second with a three. Potter followed with a three to give the Wildcats an 18-16 lead with 6:34 left in the first half.
Worrix knocked down another three to push the Shelby Valley lead to 24-19 with 4:37 left.
Cameron Johnson knocked down a three with 1:04 left in the first half to cut the lead to 30-29.
Osborne scored to beat the first-half buzzer and give the Wildcats a 32-29 halftime lead.
Shelby Valley opened the third with a Potter bucket and an Osborne three to push the lead to 37-29 with 4:24 left in the third.
Phelps answered as Trey Francis and Dominick Francis scored back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 37-33.
Dominick Francis scored and was fouled with 1:23 left in the third; he made the free throw to cut the lead to 39-38.
The Wildcats held a 39-38 lead entering the fourth quarter of action.
Trey Francis split a pair of free throws to tie things up at 39-39. Trey Francis followed with a basket to give the Hornets a 41-39 lead.
Worrix knocked down his fourth three of the game to put the Wildcats up 42-41.
Trey Francis tied things up by splitting a pair of free throws.
That’s when the Wildcats went on their run.
Shelby Valley (25-7) is scheduled to take on Lawrence County at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 15th Region Tournament semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
