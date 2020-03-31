The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
Player of the Year nominees:
Katie Ball Belfry — Ball could do it all on the court. She had size. She could play inside and outside on offense. She can run the court. She rebounds well and she blocks shots well. Ball was a force for the Lady Pirates.
Madison Thompson Martin County — Thompson averaged 18.8 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game. Thompson helped lead the Lady Cardinals to a 21-10 record. Thompson was a force on offense and one of the top rebounders in the state.
Alssya Elswick Shelby Valley — Elswick just finished her sophomore season. She helped lead Shelby Valley to a 22-9 record this season. The Lady Wildcats won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and won the 59th District championship before falling to Pikeville in the 15th Region championship 39-38.
Elswick is a gifted scorer on a good team. She led Shelby Valley with 14.5 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Elswick still has two seasons left and is on a talented Lady Wildcat roster. She and Cassidy Rowe are already two of the top players in the region and they’re both sophomores.
Kirsten Cole-Williamson Pikeville — Cole-Williamson is the reigning All Mountain Girls’ Player of the Year.
She had another great season with the Lady Panthers. She helped lead Pikeville to a 26-8 record and their second straight 15th Region championship.
Cole-Williamson averaged 16.6 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game to lead a really talented Pikeville team.
Katie Moore Floyd Central — Moore is just consistent. She helped lead Floyd Central to its second straight 20-win season. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 20-9 record.
Moore led the way for the Lady Jaguars with 19.8 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per contest.
She has one of the best mid-range games in the region.
Moore is a junior and will return as one of the top players in the region in her senior season.
Player of the Year
Belfry’s Katie Ball — Ball was just a different type of player this season.
She could dominate a game.
Ball averaged 22.7 points per game and 14.5 rebounds per game. She can knock down threes. She can handle the ball. She can pass well. She can block shots. She can run the floor.
Ball can do it all on the court.
And her size doesn’t hurt either.
She is 6 foot 3 and has guard-like skills.
She is a matchup nightmare.
She helped Belfry reach the 15th Region semifinals.
Ball signed to play college basektball at the University of Pikeville.
