With no sports going on, all focus is on this week’s NFL Draft.
The Bengals will select Joe Burrow No. 1 overall right?
Well, that is the right choice and the Bengals most likely won’t trade down because historically, they don’t trade or do anything shocking, especially on draft night.
In all likelihood, Burrow will be a Bengal.
Usually, Pittsburgh trades up and takes the guy who we have been projected to take. Example last season, the Steelers traded up and took Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, the player who the Bengals had been projected to take.
As a Bengals fan, I’m not worried about the Steelers this season.
But with the NFL Draft the closest thing to sports and my dream of being a GM, let’s look at what the Bengals should do with the No. 1 pick.
Consensus, take Joe Burrow.
If that’s what happens. I’m a happy fan.
Great draft. A franchise quarterback that reminds me of Carson Palmer.
Might be the missing piece of getting back to the playoffs and actually winning a playoff game.
But let’s say Miami really wants to trade up and get the No. 1 pick, should the Bengals entertain it?
Absolutely.
So who is the team that is most likely to try and trade up for Burrow at No. 1?
The Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins sit at No. 5 right now.
Miami holds a load of first and second round picks this year and next year.
Draft rumors are that Detroit, who sits at No. 3, wants to trade down.
OK, here is Miami’s road to Burrow if I’m the Bengals GM (side note: the Bengals are the only major market sports franchise that doesn’t have a GM… Paul Brown if you read this… I’m available give me a call.. I’m sure your people can find me…)
OK back to the possible route Miami takes to get the No. 1 pick and Burrow.
Miami owns the No. 5, 18 and 26 picks this season in the first round and the Dolphins own two first round picks next season. Next season they will have their own pick and Houston’s pick. Plus, they have a litany of second round picks.
So how does Miami get to 1 if I’m the Bengals.
Miami will have to trade the No. 5 pick and a second round pick to Detroit for No. 3. Detroit is probably looking to take Jeff Okudah. Okudah is the top rated corner back in the draft from Ohio State. He is a one of the top rated corner backs in the last several drafts. He is a playmaker and could be an impact player right away.
If the Lions trade the No. 3 for the No. 5 pick, the Lions still should be able to get Okudah at No. 5.
Why is that important to the Bengals?
Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
The Bengals need an inside linebacker.
So why Simmons?
How is that better than having Burrow?
Well, if the Dolphins trade up to No. 3, then they can offer No. 3, No. 18 and No. 26 this season and one first rounder next year (preferably their own pick and not the Houston pick).
Why is that worth trading Burrow?
Simmons is off the charts at linebacker.
He’s 6 foot 4 238 pounds. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. He has a 39 inch vertical jump. He had an 11 foot broad jump.
He tests out like a defensive back in the 40.
He played at Clemson.
He is a superb athlete.
He is the top ranked linebacker and is compared to Khalil Mack and Von Miller only his is bigger and fast than either.
He’s an impact player at position that we need to upgrade.
Maybe he’s not enough to get Burrow, but now look what the Bengals could get at No. 18.
Option 1: Quarterback
What quarterbacks could be there at No. 18?
Say teams soar on Tua or Justin Herbert.
It’s doubtful that either falls that far.
Herbert is more likely to be around at 18 than Tua.
That would be a possibility.
The other option at No. 18 would be Utah State’s Jordan Love.
Love is an athletic quarterback with a big arm and he seems to be moving up everybody’s draft board.
At No. 18, he could be a steal.
Love at 18 could be a potential pick.
So let’s move on from Love.
Who’s next?
Let’s look at the offensive lineman in this draft.
Tristan Wirfs from Iowa is the top rated. Then Alabama’s Jedrick Willis, Jr. Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Houston’s Josh Jones and Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz are all first round projections.
Looking at multiple mock drafts, most of these guys are gone by No. 18. But Wirfs has been projected as high as No. 4 and as low as 20. Willis is consistently projected in the Top 15, but it could be anywhere from No. 7 to 15. Benton is projected right outside of the Top 10.
So that could leave Thomas or Jones at 18.
But guys fall for no reason.
Maybe one of the Top 5 talents could fall to the Bengals at 18. It would be a dream to pair last season’s No. 1 pick Jonah Williams with former teammate Willis. That probably is the biggest long shot of a offensive lineman falling to 18, but that’s the dream scenario.
At 26 they could get Jones or Ruiz.
But also at 18, the Bengals could go WR.
It’s a deep wide receiver draft.
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is the top ranked receiver in this class. But CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs, II, Brandon Aiyuk, Denzel Mims Justin Jefferson and Jalen Reagor are all first round projections.
So it looks like the Lamb and Ruggs probably won’t be around at 18, but the Bengals could get one of those guys at No. 26.
And don’t forget the Bengals have the first pick in the second round.
They could get one of the leftover OT or WR guys they didn’t take at 26, a quarterback or the top tight end in Thaddeus Moss.
So you could turn Burrow into an elite linebacker and a lot of other talent.
I wouldn’t hate trading down.
It’s fun to employ the idea of playing GM.
Just imagine, Simmons, Love, Ruiz and Moss as a our first and second round selections.
Plus, if you get their No. 1 pick next season, the Dolphins should be bad this upcoming season. So we could get another Top 5 pick and maybe the No. 1 pick. Next season is the Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields draft.
Dream scenario is we get the No. 1 pick and Lawrence next year too.
So what do you do with Andy Dalton if everything works out in your favor?
Entertain a trade with the Patriots who reportedly like Dalton.
Turn him into more picks.
If nobody takes a shot at Cam Newton, see if you can get him for a one-year or two-year contract for a steal. A steal for Newton would be around 15 million per season. Or even Jameis Winston. Winston threw for over 5,000 yards last season and is only 26 years old. He throws a lot of interceptions, but with a revamped offensive line and a ton of talent on offensive, Newton or Winston would be viable choices for a season or two.
That way you build your roster, give Newton a chance to prove himself and then get ready for Lawrence or Fields depending on how the Dolphins do this season.
You’re probably thinking I’m dreaming right?
I’m a Bengals fan, that’s all I can do is dream.
But what I think happens?
I think the Bengals draft Joe Burrow and make a lot of fans happy.
Let me be GM, though.
I think I could turn the franchise around (clearly dreaming again).
