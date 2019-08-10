UPike is getting ready for the season.
Former Johnson Central standout Josh Ervin is ready to go.
Ervin got some action last season and is ready to build on it this season.
“We had a few guys fall at the beginning of the season,” Ervin said. “The young guys really stepped up and even the young guys who started played a big role. We’re a young team and we’re young on defense. We’re all getting there.”
Last season in three games, Ervin had 16 total tackles and 1/2 sacks.
Ervin is a 6 foot 4, 235 pound defensive end.
Ervin is a redshirt sophomore.
“Football is all about having fun,” Ervin said. “Playing with these guys on the defense line and the people behind me, it’s a blast being in the trenches with these boys.”
The Bears lost standout and defensive leader Taeron Brown in the first game last season. They suffered some other injuries on defense as well.
Those injuries gave some young guys to get some playing time and they made the most of it.
“It’s scary to be absolutely honest with you,” Ervin said. “We have a solid defense. We have a solid group of guys working together and our minds’ are all in the same place. We have great coaches as well.”
Last season the Bears finished with a 6-5 record.
UPike did have a strong showing in conference play as the Bears went 4-2.
UPike’s offense is known for being explosive and putting up a lot of points.
That productivity on offense helps the defense as well.
“Our offense can put up points fast,” Ervin said. “Just having most of our offensive line back is huge.”
Ervin is one of the local guys on the team and he thinks that seeing all of the local guys come together to play at UPike helps fans get behind them.
“A lot of people overlook UPike and people seeing us hometown boys come together and play here, it’s just incredible. It changes people’s perspective about it.”
The Bears have one goal.
To win a conference championship.
“Our team goal is definitely a conference championship,” Ervin said. “We have a lot of unfinished business. Last year, we lost two games in the conference and we have unfinished business.”
UPike is scheduled to kickoff the season Thursday, August 29 at Murray State at 7:00 p.m.
