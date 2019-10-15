Week 8 Prep Roundup

Pikeville just kept rolling this week as the Panthers picked up a 50-0 win over Phelps. Pike Central also had a big offensive output as the Hawks picked up a 48-35 win over Lawrence County. Shelby Valley rolled to a big 41-12 win over Martin County. East Ridge fell to Bath County 27-8, while Belfry was on a Bye Week.
Pikeville 50,
Phelps 0
Isaac McNamee completed four passes.
All four competitions went for TDs against Hornets as the Panthers cruised to a 50-0 win.
McNamee finished the night four for five passing fro 203 yards and four TDs.
Zac Lockhart led the Pikeville receivers with an 83-yard TD catch. Clay Tinsley had a 67-yard TD catch on the night. Tinsley also returned a kickoff for a TD as well. Jackson Hensley hauled in a 43-yard TD catch. Seth Pugh added a 10-yard TD catch as well.
Cody Raines led the Panthers with 21 rushing yards on one carry. Carson Wright added a rushing TD as well.
Tanner Hamilton converted all six of his extra-point attempts.
Nate Collins led the Panther defense with eight total tackles. Jon Collum added seven.
Hensley recovered a fumble and returned it for a TD as well.
Dominick Francis led the Hornet offense with 66 rushing yards. Seth Mayhorn followed with 36 rushing yards and Joey Scott added 31 yards on the ground.
Pikeville (7-0) is scheduled to visit Hazard at 7:30 p.m. in a big Class A District 8 game.
Phelps (3-4) is scheduled to take on Sayre Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Pike Central 48,
Lawrence County 35
The Hawks didn’t reach 80 on the scoreboard like during Week 7, but Pike Central did put up 48 against Lawrence County in the big district win.
Pike Central’s Matt Anderson had his second straight big game for the Hawks. Anderson led the Hawks with 241 yards rushing and a two TDs on 25 carries.
Quarterback Tyler Hunt followed with 216 yards rushing and five TDs on 24 carries. Hunt was six for nine passing for 55 yards as well.
Noah Iricks added 65 yards on the ground on six carries.
Keegan Bentley led the receivers with four catches for 45 yards.
Nate Roberts led the defense with 12 total tackles. Iricks added 10 total tackles.
Tanner Hunt recovered a fumble and added six tackles for the Hawks.
Pike Central (6-1) is scheduled to visit Magoffin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Shelby Valley 41,
Martin County 12
Shelby Valley quarterback Dalton Meade had another big game to lead the Wildcats to a big 41-12 district win over Martin County last Friday night.
Meade rushed for 174 yards and four TDs on 20 carries. He was two for three passing for 98 yards and a TD with an interception.
Jordan Little added 61 rushing yards and a TD on 12 carries. Jayden Newsome added 36 yards rushing and Ethan Bentley added 18.
Bentley led the receivers with a 74-yard TD catch. Lincoln Billiter also hauled in a 24-yard reception.
Brayden Keathley and Mikey Mullins led the Wildcat defense with eight total tackles.
Meade added seven tackles and an interception for the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley senior linebacker/fullback Isaac Hinkle suffered a broken collarbone in the win for the Wildcats. We want to wish the senior a full and speedy recovery.
Shelby Valley is scheduled to host East Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Sports Editor’s Note: East Ridge didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website at press time.
