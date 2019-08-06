The Shelby Valley Senior League All-Stars didn’t advance to the World Series, but had a strong showing finishing fourth in the Central Regional.
Shelby Valley represented the state of Kentucky in the Central Regional
Shelby Valley fell to Illinois in the opening game 12-0 and followed with a 13-3 win over Indiana in the second game.
On the second day of play, Shelby Valley knocked off Missouri 10-9 before falling to Illinois 6-5.
Michigan won the Central Region championship and advanced to the World Series.
The future is bright for Shelby Valley as 13 of 14 players are eligible to play next year.
Shelby Valley traveled 570 miles and nine and 1/2 hours to play in the Central Region Tournament in Michigan.
Highlights:
Illinois cruised to a 12-0 win in Shelby Valley’s first game of the tournament.
In the second game against Indiana, starting pitcher Lily Napier struck out 13 batters and only gave up two hits in the 13-3 win.
In the third game against Missouri, Emalie Tackett and Kaitlyn Thompson got Shelby Valley back in it with big hits. Olivia Bowling hit a walk-off single to help Shelby Valley pick up the win over Missouri. Macy Salyer was the primary pitch and Napier closed the game against the last batter.
In the last game, Illinois jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Shelby Valley battled back to tie the game at 5-5, but an unearned run helped Illinois pick up a 6-5 win.
The Shelby Valley Senior League All-Stars were: Olivia Bowling, Kaitlyn Thompson, Eamlie Tackett, Maggie Hall, Abby Newsome, Lily Napier, Hunter Adkins, Molly Hall, Macy Salyer, Reagan Richardson and Lauren Reed. Beth Warner, Olivia Thornsbury and Elaina Tackett were part of the state championship team, but were unable to attend the Central Region Tournament due to prior commitments. The Shelby Valley Senior League All-Star head coach was Farrah Burnopp.
