Signing day: Cody Potter signs with Rollins

ROBINSON CREEK — He made a commitment and he stuck to it.
Wednesday morning, Cody Potter signed with Rollins University to play college basketball.
It was the early signing period.
Potter committed to Rollins back in the summer and was still getting recruited by many schools, but he wanted to stick to his commitment and sign early to get his recruiting out of the way.
“It feels great,” Potter said. “It’s a big weight off my chest and it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to get down there and get to work.”
“I’m so tickled for Cody (Potter),” Shelby Valley coach Jim Hicks said. “It’s a big day for him and his family. He’s so blessed now to know that his education is paid for. Like I told him the other day, that puts him in the top one percentile. That’s special. But not just that, he’s getting an $80,000 a year education at Rollins. That’s one of the tops in the country. It’s a good basketball program. They have a lot of tradition. Going into his senior year, it’s a big weight off of his shoulders. He was getting a little stressed out about it. Everyday he was asking me, ‘Hey coach, am I making the right decision? What do you think?’ I told him that you have to do what’s in your heart and make a decision that you feel right with. He’s made a great decision. In the past couple of weeks, I’ve got phone calls from Liberty University, Western Kentucky University and so on. They call and he said, ‘Coach I’m committed to Rollins. That’s where I’m going. He knows what he wants and that’s a great fit for him.
“I’m really excited for him. He’s really blessed, but this is also huge for our basketball program. Last year, Cameron Worrix signed with Alice Lloyd and he’s having a good year right now for them. Now Cody Potter is going to play at Rollins. Hopefully, we’ll have more of this to come in the future.”
Potter was the top priority Rollins’ recruiting class according to the coaches.
That level of interest helped Potter make his mind up and go ahead and sign with Rollins.
“That definitely played the biggest role in my recruiting and my decision,” Potter said. “They made me feel wanted and that was one of the biggest things. That’s all you can ask for.”
Potter also wanted to get the recruiting process over with so he could focus on the upcoming season.
“It was definitely one of the biggest reasons that I went ahead and signed, just getting that weight off my chest,” Potter said. “Now I can focus on our goals as a team. We want to get to Rupp, win the All ‘A’ again and win district. We’ve got big goals and we’re working really hard to accomplish those and I think we’re going to do it.”
“Sometimes we take things for granted, but kids get stress on them too,” Hicks said. “Now he can really focus on his senior year. Cody (Potter) has some really great stats, but I tell people all of the time, he doesn’t worry about stats, he wants to win. He wants his team to do well. We’ve got goals that we want to accomplish and things we want to do that we almost did last year. We’re going to be able to focus on that.”
Potter has had an outstanding high school career at Shelby Valley so far. He averaged 17. 2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds his freshman season. He followed that by averaging 16.3 points per game and 8.4 rebounds his sophomore season. Last season, he averaged 22.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Potter is one of the best shooters at the high school level. He can spot up or come off screens and catch and shoot.
Potter shot 43.6 percent from three-point range his freshman year, 42.1 percent his sophomore year and 42.4 percent his junior year. For his career he is shooting 42.7 percent from three-point range (301 for 705).
He was one of the Kentucky Junior All-Stars in the Kentucky vs. Indiana All-Star game earlier this year.
He’s emerged as one of the top candidates to win the 2020 Mr. Basketball Award given to the best player in the state.
“He’s definitely a Mr. Basketball candidate,” Hicks said. “We’re going to promote him really well. Just watching him flip that switch is something. It’s hard right now and we’re in the grind of practice and going head-to-head against your teammates. You just want to get out and play somebody different. It’s good to see that. When we do play somebody different, to be able to flip the switch and watch him change is something. He’s got that competitive side to him. He’s a competitor every play. I’ve been pushing him hard here lately on being a better leader. He’s doing better with that. I told him, once you get that leadership quality about you, that will take you to a whole different level. Hopefully, he can continue to do that for us.”
The noise is all around, but it’s just white noise to Potter.
“The way I tune it out is just get in the gym with my teammates,” Potter said. “I just go out and try and work hard every day. I don’t hear all of the noise, I just work on my craft.”
Potter and the Wildcats look to be in the mix for the 15th Region title. That is one of many goals for this group of Wildcats.
“We’ve got big goals,” Potter said. “We want to win the 15th Region, go to Rupp and make a run. We’re always working hard every play.”
“With Cody (Potter) and Keian (Worrix) returning, that’s two starters,” Hicks said. “Right now, I’ve told people and kids we have to be patient because we’ve got some new faces with Eli Sykes coming in and with Caden Robinson and Zack Johnson, we’re expecting big things from them. The same can be said for Aaron Bates and Jacob Caudill, but those guys are still not yet proven on the varsity level. It could be a process, but we’ve got two good players to fall in behind with Keian (Worrix) and Cody (Potter). We’ve got a really tough schedule early on. Hopefully, that’ll make us better when it comes tournament time.”
It was a big day for Cody Potter signing with Rollins.
But he’s hoping that it’s just the start to a big season.
