Potter leads Wildcats over Clinton County

RICHMOND — Cody Potter rained down a barrage of threes against Clinton County Thursday night in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena as the Wildcats picked up a 66-63 win in overtime.
Potter tied an All “A” Classic state tournament record by knocking down nine threes on the night. Potter was nine for 14 from three-point range and finished the night with a game-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
The game was tied in the final seconds of regulation. Shelby Valley’s Keian Worrix had the ball in his hands and he drove down the lane and was whistled for an offensive foul with 0.8 seconds left on the clock; it was Worrix’s fifth and final foul of the night.
The game went into overtime tied at 60-60.
In overtime, Potter split a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 61-60 lead. Orbie McPeek followed with a jumper with 1:39 left to push the lead to 63-60.
With just eight seconds left in overtime, Shelby Valley held a 65-63 lead when Seth Johnson was fouled. Johnson split a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 66-63 lead.
Clinton County had one last shot, but the Bulldogs’ shot came up short.
Besides Potter’s big performance, Cameron Worrix added 13 points, four assists and two steals; he knocked down three threes in the first half. McPeek had a solid game with seven points and seven rebounds. Samuel Stanley added six points and Keian Worrix scored four points, dished out two four assists and came up with two steals. Johnson and John Flanery each added one point in the win.
Shelby Valley held a 50-46 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Potter hit his ninth and final three of the game to give the Wildcats a 57-50 lead with 3:45 left.
Clinton County standout Jackson Harlan heated up. He knocked down a jumper with 3:08 left to cut the lead to 57-52. He followed with a three at the 1:38 mark to cut the lead to 60-55. Harlan made another three with 1:29 left to play to cut the lead to 60-58.
Clinton County’s Seth Stockton was fouled by Cameron Worrix with 1:02 left in regulation; it was Cameron Worrix’s fifth and final foul. Stockton stepped to the line and knocked both free throws down to tie the game up at 60-60.
Harlan had a big game to lead the Bulldogs. Harlan scored a team-high 28 points and he pulled down eight rebounds. Stockton followed with 16 points and six rebounds. Chase Stines also reached double figures with 10.
Potter and Cameron Worrix came out hot for the Wildcats. In the first quarter, Potter knocked down his first three of the game at the 4:22 mark of the opening quarter; that gave the Wildcats an 8-7 lead. He followed with his second three at the 2:22 mark of the first; that tied that game up at 13-13. Cameron Worrix knocked down a three with 1:35 left in the first to give Shelby Valley a 16-15 lead.
Cameron Worrix added two straight threes for Shelby Valley to cut the lead to 24-22 with 3:28 left in the first half.
Potter followed with a three with 2:35 left in the first half to give Shelby Valley a 27-26 lead. Potter’s fourth three came at the 2:21 mark to push the Wildcat lead to 30-28. His fifth three came with 1:03 left in the first half to push the lead to 33-28.
Shelby Valley held a 33-32 halftime lead.
Potter picked up where he left off in the third quarter. With 6:04 left in the third, he drained his sixth three and No. 7 came with 2:57 left to give Shelby Valley a 45-42 lead. Potter’s eighth three came with 1:56 left in the third to give Shelby Valley a 48-44 lead.
With the win, Shelby Valley (19-3) moved on to take on Danville Friday night. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express. For full game coverage, see next Tuesday’s edition and also check out Appalachian Newspapers presents Bank On It podcast next Wednesday. Episode 13 will have highlights and interviews from the All “A” Classic.
