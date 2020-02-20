Pikeville trailed by double digits late, but the Panthers came all the way back just to fall at the end to Paintsville, 68-67.
Rylee Samons fueled the Pikeville comeback.
Samons only had four points entering the final stanza of play.
In the fourth, Samons exploded for 17 points as Pikeville took a late lead on Paintsville.
Paintsville put the game away at the free throw line late.
The Tigers were led by Nick Keeton. Keeton had a huge game with a game-high 33 points. He was also dominant on the boards.
Sophomore Colby Fugate followed with 14 points for the Tigers. Braxton Tharp added nine points. Ryan Gibson scored six points. Baron Ratliff added four and Rex Castle chipped in two for Paintsville.
The Tigers improved to 14-11 on the season with the win.
Besides Samons, Grayson Harris also scored 21 points for the Panthers. Nick Robinson also reached double figures with 12. Peyton Boyd-Blair, Tate Walters and Seth Pugh scored three points apiece. John Flanery chipped in with two.
Pikeville falls to 14-10 with the loss.
The Panthers are scheduled to visit Martin County in the final regular season game Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
