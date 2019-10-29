Bears fall to Blue Raiders, 45-10

UPike football hung around with one of the best teams in the country early, but No. 8 Lindsey Wilson pulled away in the second half to put a damper to the homecoming game, a 45-10 loss.
Despite falling behind 10-0 early, UPike’s special teams unit got them right back into the game with a punt blocked for a touchdown. It was the third consecutive week the Bears have blocked a punt and the second time it was returned for a touchdown. Timothy Butler was able to get his hand on the punt and Josh Green caught the popped-up ball and walked in for the touchdown.
After that return, UPike forced a three-and-out and began marching down the field, appearing to have all the momentum in its corner. Lindsey Wilson then stole all that momentum right back after an intercepted pass that bounced off a receiver’s chest, then scored on the next play to build its lead back up to two scores.
William Chandler hit a 32-yard field goal as the first half neared to a close and Pikeville got back within two scores at 24-10.
Lindsey Wilson took complete control in the third quarter scoring on all three of its possessions in the period.
Even with the lopsided score, there were positives to take away from this game, including Derius Gibson having another strong game out of the backfield with 102 yards out of the backfield.
UPike turned to true freshman quarterback Xavier Malone in the fourth quarter and performed well in his first extended action of his career. He completed eight of 10 passes for 131 yards.
Coming off a game where the Bears defense made a home in the backfield, defenders were able to get to the quarterback again with four total sacks on Saturday and seven tackles for loss.
UP NEXT
UPike football embarks on its longest road trip of the season next Saturday when it travels to Lebanon, Tenn. to take on Cumberland. Kickoff in Lebanon is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. locally, 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.