Tori Hampton is having herself quite a senior season.
She has accepted an ever evolving role and has become a leader for the Lady Wildcats this season.
She helped her teammates win the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship over Phelps 61-45 Monday night.
Hampton recently announced her decision to commit to play college basketball at Alice Lloyd College.
“I’ve committed to play at Alice Lloyd,” Hampton said. “He (Alice Lloyd head coach John Mills) gave me an offer that I just couldn’t pass up. You worry about all the things that you have to do for college like paying for it, where to go, what to do, what they’ll offer and what to go into and they offer exactly what I want to go into. They offered me everything and I just could not pass it up.”
Hampton is a two-sport athlete who also plays softball for the Lady Wildcats.
She has been working her whole high school career to continue to play at the college level and now, she gets her chance to play college basketball.
“It feels good to finally feel like my hard work has paid off,” Hampton said. “I never thought that I was that high up and for him (Mills) to have that faith in me and believe in me, boosts my confidence and really feel good about myself and my game.”
Hampton is a team player. She has played nearly every position on the basketball court in her high school career. She is willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team.
Hampton can do it all on the court. She shoots well from mid-range and three-point range. She dribbles well, she passes well, she can defend a multitude of positions.
She had been playing point guard for most of this season and recently started playing more at the two spot, but Monday night in the 15th Region All “A” Classic she went back to the point guard position.
“I just trust in my coaches and what their decision is,” Hampton said. “If they want me to be the big man and play center, I’m not that tall, but if he wants me to do it, I’ll do it. If he wants me to be the point guard, I’ll do anything because I trust in his plan and if helps my team and helps us win, which it did, I’ll do it. I’ll do anything.”
Shelby Valley just won the 15th Region All “A” Classic, but just two seasons ago, the Lady Wildcats advanced all the way to the All “A” Classic state championship game.
“Last time, it didn’t even feel like we were in the state championship,” Hampton said. “We were all just playing games because we were having so much fun. I’m hoping we have the same experience this year. It’s just us playing in games and playing our hardest and I feel like if we really put our mind’s to it, we can do a lot at state.”
With her college decision out of the way, she can focus solely on this basketball season.
“I don’t have to worry about what am I going to do after this, I get to focus on now and I get to focus on playing each game,” Hampton said. “I don’t have to worry about how am I going to do this or how am I going to do that, I’ve got it all planned out. I just have to play each game with the most effort because it’s my senior year now. It’s really setting in now that I’m committed somewhere. I go to college next year. It’s my senior year, I have to play every game like it’s my last.”
After the basketball season ends, though she will lace up her cleats for her final softball season.
Hampton is also a standout on the softball field. She hits for power and is a solid defensive player.
“It’s weird for me to think about,” Hampton said. “I’m going to play basketball, but it’ll be my last time ever playing softball and I can’t even imagine that. I want to have fun and it’s my last year, so it’s got to be fun. We’ve got to win. I have really high hopes for our team this year.”
Alice Lloyd is a small college located in Pippa Passes.
Hampton likes the small college fell and atmosphere and culture that Alice Lloyd promotes and instills in its students.
“I like their (Alice Lloyd’s) morals and what they believe in and they are a Christian based school and I’m really into that,” Hampton said. “I really respect that about them. You go there and it’s a fast education. You go there and you get out. Your teachers care about you because it’s a small class. I really like that about that school.”
Alice Lloyd is getting a new gym to play in that should be open soon.
“I’m excited to play in the new gym,” Hampton said. “He said it’d be ready or close to being ready by the time I get there. I’m excited about that and get to be spoiled and they have new dorms and everything coming up. I’m so excited to go there.”
Even though she is excited about her next journey, she isn’t excited about the thought of leaving her friends and teammates.
That’s going to be the toughest thing to get used to for Hampton.
“I could never replace my team, but I’m sad to be a senior and leave my girls, but you know you’ve only got four years,” Hampton said.
Hampton and the Lady Wildcats will compete in the All “A” Classic state championship next Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at Richmond in the MacBrayer Arena.
