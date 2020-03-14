LEXINGTON — Pikeville’s Kelsey Jo Tackett has had some big moments in her career at Pikeville.
She’s helped lead the Lady Panthers to back-to-back 15th Region titles and trips to Rupp Arena.
Wednesday evening, she helped Pikeville fight back against Casey County.
And with the game on the line, she stepped up and took the final shot.
It didn’t go in, but she was brave enough to take the shot when the Lady Panthers needed it.
Pikeville fell to Casey County 49-46 in the opening round of the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16.
“I wanted it for my teammates more than myself,” an emotional Tackett said after the game. “I just wanted to hit that to get us there and I couldn’t. I just wanted it for my teammates.”
Pikeville trailed 29-19 at the half.
The Lady Panthers opened the third on fire.
Tackett opened the third with a basket and then followed with a three to cut the Casey County lead to 29-24 with 6:41 left in the quarter.
Casey County responded as Lauren Lee scored to push the lead to 31-24.
Trinity Rowe scored late in the third to cut the lead to 35-30 entering the fourth quarter of play.
“Obviously as a coach what you want your kids to do is go out and fight for you and there teammates and I think that’s exactly what you saw,’ Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. “I think a lot of people look at our region and think that they can’t go to the state tournament and that they can’t compete. We just competed with a really good team. That’s a credit to these girls and this team and how they’ve bought into playing hard for each other.”
Rowe opened the fourth with a basket to help the Lady Panthers cut the lead to 35-32 with 7:25 left.
Casey County’s Shayla Wilkey answered with a basket to push the lead to 37-32. Lee followed with a three as the lead grew to 40-32 with 6:34 left.
Kirsten Cole-Williamson answered with a basket at the 6:19 mark to cut the lead to 40-34.
Casey County answered with a Gena Cravens three to push the lead to 43-34 with 5:49 left.
Williamson went back to work for Pikeville. She scored with 5:30 left. Then she was fouled with 4:56 on the clock. She hit both free throws to cut the lead to 43-38. Then Rowe answered with a basket to cut the lead to 43-40 with 4:10 left.
Williamson scored again with 3:30 left to cap off an 8-0 run and cut the lead to one (43-42).
Cole-Williamson had a huge game for the Lady Panthers she had a double-double in final game. Cole-Williamson finished the game with a team-high 15 points and game-high 14 rebounds. Rowe followed with 14 points, seven assists and two steals. Tackett added seven points, two assists and a rebound. Mackenzie Maynard had five points and three rebounds. Emma Ratliff added a three and Alivia Gearheart had two points and three rebounds.
Casey County’s Jordyn Stephens stopped the run with a pair of free throws to push the lead to 45-42 with 3:30 left to play.
Rowe scored again with 2:55 left to cut the lead to 45-44.
Casey County then ran the clock down. Mackenzie Cundiff stepped to the free-throw line with 32.3 seconds left. Cundiff sank both free throws to push the lead to 47-45.
Rowe was fouled for Pikeville with 18.7 seconds left. She stepped to the line and sank both free throws to cut the lead back to one (47-46).
Stephens went back to the line and hit two more free throws for Casey County to push the lead to 49-46 with 17 seconds left.
Pikeville couldn’t get a good shot and that set up the final play.
“The big thing is that we’ve had a schedule that really tested us and we knew that we would be in positions were we would be down. When we went in at halftime our focus was just let’s cut it to five at the end of the third and that’s exactly what we did. After that, we just focused on minutes of the fourth quarter. Let’s cut it to three, but then we just never could get over that hump.”
Stephens led the way for Casey County with a game-high 16 points. Lee followed with 15. Cravens hit three threes and finished with nine points. Natalie Duggins added four points. Wilkey scored three and Haley Brock chipped in with two.
Pikeville finished the season with a 26-8 record and their second straight trip to Rupp Arena.
“They’ve led almost every minute of the last two regional tournaments and that’s because they would follow the game plan and they believe in each other,” Orem said. “That made it a little tough. I’m proud. As a woman, they are going to get challenged and they are going to have to face adversity which is exactly what they had to face in that first quarter were they weren’t making shots. It’s the first time we’ve been in foul trouble all year. We didn’t really know how to handle that. We talked about it at halftime and we focus on us and do what we do and that’s what we were able to do.”
The KHSAA Sweet 16 was haulted the next day due to COVID-19 or the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.