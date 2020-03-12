ROBINSON CREEK — It was just time.
Time for Jim Hicks to take a break from coaching.
Even though, basketball is in his blood, he knew it was time to take a break.
Hicks resigned his position as head boys’ basketball coach at Shelby Valley Monday afternoon.
Hicks took over the Shelby Valley head basketball job in 2013 and in that time, he’s done a lot of winning.
Hicks is 146-74 in his seven seasons as Wildcat head coach.
He also led the Wildcats to five regular season district titles, two district tournament championships, three 15th Region All “A” Classic championships and and All “A” Classic state tournament Final Four.
In his 19 years as head coach, Hicks has racked up a 345-196 record.
“It took a couple of years and we decided as a family that this is where we want to be our home,” Hicks said. “I’ve coached a lot of places and moved around. I’d go somewhere and coach three years and then move and then go somewhere and coach somewhere three years and move again. But this is home. We bought a house and this is our home. This is where we want to be. We took a lot of pride in that. The things that we’ve done and accomplished, to win the All ‘A’ here in this region is tough. It’s just like winning a regular region. I don’t care what anybody says. It’s just like this year, right there at the end three of your four top teams are Class A teams. A Class A team won it this year. We took a lot of pride in winning three of those. Last year, we were just a play or two away from playing for a state championship and we feel like we could’ve won. We’ve been regular season district champions five out of seven years. I tell people all of the time, a lot of people base a district championship on one game, your body of work is what you do in regular season play. You play everybody twice and in seven years, we’ve been the No. 1 seed five out of seven times and we take a lot of pride in that. That’s just part of the body of work that this team has done. Them winning two district championships and in seven years, being in six out of seven region tournaments is big. We take a lot of pride in that.
“The program is in really good shape right now. Shelby Valley is going to be a top three or four team in the region next year. You return four starters. You return who I think is without a doubt, not just the best guard in Eastern Kentucky, but I think the best guard in the state of Kentucky — Keian Worrix. Down the stretch, he really showed the things he could do and how valuable he was and he was as good of a player as there was in the region the last month of the season. Keian is like a son to me. We’ve gotten really close and I was really close to his brother Cameron who is playing at Alice Lloyd now and that was really hard yesterday when I told the boys that I wouldn’t be back. It wasn’t just with him it was with all of the kids. It just like I told all of the guys, I’m going to be here. I’m not going anywhere, I’m going to be your biggest fan and be there cheering for you. I’m going to be right here for you and help in any way I can. I’m still apart of this community. I’m going to be right here teaching school here. This was something that I took a lot of pride in. I wasn’t by no means forced out. This was my decision to take a step back and give somebody else an opportunity. Maybe some young coach or some veteran coach will have a chance to come in here and build and continue what we’ve been apart of the past seven years.”
Before he became a head coach, he was an assistant coach at Evarts for two seasons.
He followed that by joining Travis Ford’s staff at Campbellsville University. Hicks coached two seasons under Ford.
After that, Hicks joined his uncle Billy Hicks’ staff at Scott County. He coached there for four years as an assistant coach.
He began his head coaching career at Owsley County. Hicks coached Owsley County in the 2001/2002 season.
Hicks then went to Greenup County and coached there from 2002/2007.
After his stop in Greenup County, he took over as head coach for Bath County for three seasons (2007-2010).
He then took over the Grant County program from 2010-2013 before taking over at Shelby Valley in 2013.
“When basketball has meant everything to you and been a big part of your life, I respect the game so much because it’s been really good to me and my family, but over the last couple of years I’ve started to see how hard it is on our family,” Hicks said. “It’s really hard on my family. My daughter is getting older. There’s a lot of negativity that comes with it. The good with the bad and the bad with the good. My uncle (Billy Hicks) always told me that you’ll know when it’s time to take a break or step aside and I’ve known for a while. I came close from doing it a couple of years ago. I’ve got close with a lot of the kids here and am a part of the community, it really felt like the right time. I need to spend more time with my family. That’s what people don’t understand is that I put so much time in this and I’m away from my family too much. My daughter is growing up way too fast. You start missing out on things that she does and you have to come home and watch something on video that she was in a performance that I missed out on because I had a ballgame. That’s really getting your priorities out of whack. It made it tough.
“I want to first and foremost thank Shelby Valley High School, Greg Napier and the Pike County School Board for giving me an opportunity seven years ago to coach at a place like Shelby Valley. I worked hard all of my life to to be able to get a job like this and I took a lot of pride in it. I was able to come back to the mountains, I’m not from Pike County, but I’m from the mountains and I’m very proud of Appalachia it’s where I’m from. I was very blessed to and thankful to be able to come back here and on top of that, get a job with all of the tradition that has come with this community. All of the great years that Virgie had over the years and Dorton have had and Shelby Valley has had. I was blessed and fortunate to come and be apart of this. I’m just thankful to the people who gave me an opportunity to coach this team. I feel like I done that. The program right now is in really good shape. Two years prior to me coming here, they didn’t even get out of the district. We’ve taken a lot of pride in what we’ve done and it’s not be a me thing or an I thing, it’s been a team. We put that first and foremost. I’m very proud of the things that we’ve accomplished as a team here at Shelby Valley.”
Being a coach was more than X’s and O’s to Hicks.
He made a promise to his father that he’d make a difference and give back to the kids and he has kept his promise.
“I made a promise a long time ago to my father who is no longer alive,” Hicks said. “My dad died 16 years ago and he told me, ‘Son you’re in a very noble profession and I want you to give back to kids.’ That’s what coaches did for kids. The game’s been so good to me and I’ve had some really good coaches over the years and I’ve always tried to help kids as much as I can and promote them as much as I can. There’s so much that goes into coaching. It’s not just coaching. It’s the stuff off the court. Being there for kids if they need a father figure or if they just need a friend or if they need somebody to take them down to Buffalo Wild Wings and have dinner with them because they’ve got something going on in their life that they need somebody that they can lean on. To be apart of a Bible study one night a week like we did here and teaching them that basketball is not everything. There is a whole lot more to life and that is being a high character person and having your priorities straight. We’ve tried to do so much with these kids. You can’t just be a coach on the sidelines, you have to be a friend, a father figure and interact with your booster’s club and fund raise. There are so many things that go into coaching basketball that a lot of people don’t understand if you want to do it the right way.”
Hicks isn’t saying that he won’t coach again.
He just said it was time for a break.
If he gets the itch or the right opportunity comes along, you might see him back on the sidelines one day.
“I’m sure I will,” Hicks said. “Right now, there are just some things that I want to do with my family. I want to be more involved with my daughter. There are some things that me and my uncle Billy (Hicks) have talked about that we’re going to do in the offseason leading up to the preseason. We’re going to do some clinics and travel around and do some player development and things like that that we’ve been talking about for years. With his retirement and me taking a break, we’re excited about and we’re going to do. I’m looking forward to a lot of fishing. That’s something that I enjoy doing. I’m going to get to do more of that now. Two things that I really want to focus on are I want to be a better Christian and I want to be more involved with my church and I want to be a better dad and husband. Once I get that going again, not that I’ve been a bad person, but I’ve been absent a lot. But I’m sure I’ll get the itch again and if it’s in God’s will and it’s meant to be and I get an opportunity again and I feel like it’s what I want to do, I’ll jump on board if I get an another opportunity.”
For the video interview with Jim Hicks, click here.
