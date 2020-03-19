The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
The All Mountain Team will have a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention list.
Honorable Mention
Maddie Meade Betsy Layne
Lauryn Watkins Betsy Layne
Emialee Preece Paintsville
Chloe Hanna Paintsville
Destiny Elliot Prestonsburg
Alvia Slone Prestonsburg
Celina Mullins Prestonsburg
Allison Campbell Prestonsburg
Kirsten Issac Magoffin County
Kennedy Harvell Floyd Central
Grace Martin Floyd Central
KK Vannoy Johnson Central
Faith Fairchild Johnson Central
Camryn Helton Paintsville
Alexis Ratliff Lawrence County
Hailee Barnett Magoffin County
Jenna Wagner Mingo Central
Alyssa Newsome Tug Valley
Brook Stumbo Floyd Central
Alexia Wilkerson Pikeville
Mackenzie Maynard Pikeville
Laci Johnson Shelby Valley
Zoee Johnson Shelby Valley
Kelsey Owens Shelby Valley
Jazzy Meade Shelby Valley
Haley Parks East Ridge
Leah Wells East Ridge
Cushi Fletcher Belfry
Linzee Phillips Belfry
Kyera Thorsnbury Belfry
Lindsey Rose Jenkins
Alexis Newsome Pike Central
Chloe Neace Pike Central
Kylea Weddington Pike Central
Chloe Smith Phelps
Kacie Dotson Phelps
Annie Harris Perry Central
Zoe Evans Mingo Central
Desiree Sturgill Hazard
Tayler Riley Hazard
Kaitlyn Bowling Buckhorn
Cassidy Adams Buckhorn
Sheridan Combs Buckhorn
Chelsey Napier Perry Central
Katie Dunnigan Perry Central
